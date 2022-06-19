ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, IN

Silver Alert canceled; previously issued for 88-year-old Milford woman

By Erica Finke
22 WSBT
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilford, Ind. — UPDATE: This Silver Alert has now been canceled, one day after it was issued. Police say she was located and is OK. A statewide...

wsbt.com

