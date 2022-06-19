Silver Alert canceled; previously issued for 88-year-old Milford woman

A new coffee option will soon be opening in the heart of downtown South Bend. A Roaster Called Revenant is scheduled to open within the next few weeks inside the Dainty Maid Food Hall. Owners Tyler Sutch and Kel Stombaugh are back after a two-year hiatus in the local coffee world and, with their new cafe, plan to treat coffee similarly to cocktail culture. What that means is iced cappuccinos will be shaken instead of poured over ice and nitro lattes will be served from a tap. There will also be more traditional coffee options available such as drip dark roast coffee and vanilla lattes, which will utilize the business’ own roasted coffees. A Roaster Called Revenant will be one of a handful of tenants scheduled to fill the Dainty Maid Food Hall space this summer. You can read more about it online at southbendtribune.com and search for Market Basket under the business tab.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO