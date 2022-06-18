Lovelady Lady Lions Presented Keys to the City

HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. Traffic was heavy at the time as they traveled through the construction zone entering Liberty County. Just north of the county line, the suspect sideswiped a female driver causing minor damage to her vehicle. She was not injured. The chase continued north until the driver crashed into the woodline on the east side of the roadway. As he exited the vehicle he was armed and displayed the weapon to the Trooper as he went into the woods. The Trooper fearing for his life fired on the suspect. The suspect vanished into the woods. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Splendora Police, Montgomery County Precinct 4, and Liberty County Sheriff. Liberty County Precinct 6 Constables and Cleveland Police. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 unit began the search and found the suspect in the woodline very close to the vehicle. He had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Texas Rangers and the Liberty County District Attorneys’ Office assisted in the investigation. The suspect was identified as Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of 10525 Eastex Freeway in Houston. He was found to have an open warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. In addition, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond. Brown had been released from TDCJ on October 13, 2021, after serving time for burglary of a building in Polk County on November 16, 2014, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. He was declared an absconder by Parole on April 4, 2022, and a Blue Warrant was issued. In January of 2015, he was arrested by Corrigan Police for burglary of a building and given 1-year in the Polk County Jail. In October of 2008, he was also arrested by Polk County for evading arrest. Then in December of 2008, he was arrested by DPS in Polk County for driving while intoxicated. He has been to TDC on multiple other charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO