Lovelady, TX

Lovelady Lady Lions Presented Keys to the City

By Will Johnson
messenger-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOVELADY – When you have an unprecedented season, awards and accolades follow. Such was the case earlier this week when the Lovelady Lady Lions were presented with honorary “keys to the city” by the Lovelady City Council. In addition, the remainder of the month of June was proclaimed as Lovelady Lady...

messenger-news.com

East Texas News

It’s Miller time in Livingston

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Livingston’s new baseball coach could easily be mistaken for someone associated with the basketball program. Coming out of the coach’s office in DeWalt Field House earlier this week, the 6-foot-10 David Miller fills a door frame quickly.
LIVINGSTON, TX
East Texas News

Tribes win at U.S. Supreme Court

Naskila can continue to be source of jobs, economic activity. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling Wednesday that will allow the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas to continue operating Naskila Gaming, its electronic bingo facility, despite years of efforts by the State of Texas to shut the facility down.
TEXAS STATE
messenger-news.com

Grapeland Community Mourns a Legend

GRAPELAND – In today’s world of medical specialization, the family doctor / general practitioner in rural America has become increasingly difficult to find. You have ear, nose and throat guys. You have podiatrists, allergists, endocrinologists, dermatologists and so forth and so on. What you rarely see anymore is...
GRAPELAND, TX
KICKS 105

They’ve Sold 30 Million Records And They’re Coming to Nacogdoches

Little Texas, Lonestar, Restless Heart. In the twenty years between 1985 to 2005, these 'supergroups' of country music reigned supreme. Those bands were responsible for some thirty #1 hits and over 30,000,000 records sold. They also pulled in numerous ACM and CMA awards through those two decades as well. What about the number of fans they have entertained in concerts through the years? I'm guessing that could be well over 100 million.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lovelady, TX
messenger-news.com

Houston County Fishing Duo Making Waves

HOUSTON COUNTY – There is a relatively new sport cropping up on the high school scene. It’s fishing (or angling) and it’s starting to catch on. As it turns out, two of the best young anglers are from right here in Houston County. Boots Burleson, age 14, is the son of John Michael and Haley Burleson while 15-year-old Brady Mikes is the son of Ryan and Jaimee Mikes and the fishing duo is starting to get some well-deserved recognition on the fishing circuit.
HOUSTON COUNTY, TX
Mix 93.1

Crockett Texas Police Catch Three In Act Of Burglary

Out-of-town burglars might think that hitting up businesses in small East Texas towns are easy targets, well, they'll soon rethink that because of the officers in Crockett, Texas. Last Thursday a trio from Ft. Worth made a two-hour and forty-five-minute trip from Cowtown to Crockett, Texas, and targeted a small...
CROCKETT, TX
KLTV

TxDOT warns of melting asphalt in Crockett

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - Texas Department of Transportation is asking drivers to find alternate routes in Crockett due to melting asphalt. According to a social media post by TxDOT Lufkin, asphalt can be found melting on the road due to excessive heat from State Loop 304 from State Highway 21 East to the concrete pavement at State Highway 7 East. Crews are pouring lime water on the roads in an attempt to mitigate the damage.
CROCKETT, TX
#Keys To The City#The Lovelady City Council#Lovelady School H
KICKS 105

East Texas College Basketball Standout Dies in Mass Shooting

Houston Baptist University is mourning the death of a standout basketball player and outstanding young man. According to a report, Darius Lee was killed during a mass shooting that happened Sunday night in his hometown of Harlem, New York. Darius Lee led the HBU basketball program in numerous categories this...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texas communities come together for Juneteenth celebrations

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — Juneteenth is the day Union Soldiers arrived in Galveston Texas letting slaves know they were free. “It’s basically a day the slaves were free. So, it’s always a good time to celebrate something like that,” said Davondrick Crowe, Kilgore Juneteenth King. On Saturday communities across East Texas held events including Kilgore, Tyler and […]
EAST TEXAS, PA
KTRE

Boil water notice issued for part of Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Nacogdoches reports due to a loss of pressure a boil water notice has been issued for the Central Heights North area. Customers are to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KWTX

Suspects lead deputies in car chase at golf course

CYPRESS, Texas (CNN NEWSOURCE) - A Texas golf course had an unexpected police chase on Tuesday. A Range Rover surprised golfers at the Cypress Lakes Golf Course when it was seen bouncing around with a police car and it’s sirens driving behind it. A Harris County Precinct 4 deputy...
CYPRESS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

OLD TIME BUSINESS STILL APPRECIATE CUSTOMERS

Over the weekend had an old oak tree come down. I grabbed my Husqvarna chain saw and went to work. That lasted for two cuts and the blade locked up. This morning I went to three dealers of Husquevarnia in the Conroe area and learned all of them quit handling that brand. One suggested I try Mason’s Western Auto on South Frazier. The store has been there for close to 50 years and they still appreciate the customer. Bill Mason saw me come in and told me they were behind several weeks but he would look at it himself. Within a short period of time and not breaking the bank it was up and going again. It had been many years since I had been in the store but I guarantee it will not be that long again. THey repair just about every brand of lawnmower, blower, saw, and generator that is made. The store handles appliances, window air conditioners, and a little of everything else. I seldom do this but this is one Conroe business that needs support as they still put the customer first.
KLTV

Suspect dead after officer-involved shooting near Lindale

East Texas auto mechanic explains how to handle melted road tar. Justin Gilbert, manager at Cook Tire in Nacogdoches, explains what happens when tar on the roads melts from the heat and sticks to tires and the undersides of vehicles. He also explains what drivers should do if that happens to them or see it happen to someone else.
LINDALE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ADDITIONAL CHARGES ADDED TO SUSPECT WHO FLED FROM DPS AND WAS SHOT

HE REMAINS SITTING LYING IN THE MONTGOMERY COUNTY JAIL. On June 13, 2022, a DPS Trooper assigned to the New Caney Office attempted to stop a vehicle on I-69 near Splendora. The driver refused to stop and fled northbound at a high rate of speed. Traffic was heavy at the time as they traveled through the construction zone entering Liberty County. Just north of the county line, the suspect sideswiped a female driver causing minor damage to her vehicle. She was not injured. The chase continued north until the driver crashed into the woodline on the east side of the roadway. As he exited the vehicle he was armed and displayed the weapon to the Trooper as he went into the woods. The Trooper fearing for his life fired on the suspect. The suspect vanished into the woods. Multiple agencies responded to the scene including Splendora Police, Montgomery County Precinct 4, and Liberty County Sheriff. Liberty County Precinct 6 Constables and Cleveland Police. A Montgomery County Precinct 4 K-9 unit began the search and found the suspect in the woodline very close to the vehicle. He had been shot in the buttocks. He was transported to Kingwood Hospital in stable condition. Texas Rangers and the Liberty County District Attorneys’ Office assisted in the investigation. The suspect was identified as Joshua Dean Brown, 33, of 10525 Eastex Freeway in Houston. He was found to have an open warrant through the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. He was transported to the Montgomery County Jail and charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, a third-degree felony. In addition, the Liberty County District Attorney’s Office has charged Brown with the manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of body armor by a felon, tampering with physical evidence, and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond. Brown had been released from TDCJ on October 13, 2021, after serving time for burglary of a building in Polk County on November 16, 2014, for which he was sentenced to 20 years. He was declared an absconder by Parole on April 4, 2022, and a Blue Warrant was issued. In January of 2015, he was arrested by Corrigan Police for burglary of a building and given 1-year in the Polk County Jail. In October of 2008, he was also arrested by Polk County for evading arrest. Then in December of 2008, he was arrested by DPS in Polk County for driving while intoxicated. He has been to TDC on multiple other charges including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, prohibited weapon, and possession of a firearm by a felon.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

ALL LANES FM 1314 CLOSED

1230PM-ALL LANES OF FM 1314 ARE CLOSED UNTIL AT LEAST 1PM FOR CRASH INVESTIGATION. 1PM UPDATE-ROAD WILL BE CLOSED UNTIL ABOUT 130PM AS INVESTIGATORS ARE CURRENTLY MAPPING THE SCENE WITH A DRONE. 115PM-FM 1314 SOUTHBOUND HAS REOPENED. NORTHBOUND RESTRICTED TO ONE CENTER TURN LANE UNTIL ABOUT 230PM.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SUNDAY MORNING WRONG WAY DRIVER INVOLVED IN CRASH ON GRAND PARKWAY ARRESTED FOR INTOXICATION ASSAULT

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the scene to find a Cadillac had struck a Honda Civic head-on. The driver of the Honda was entrapped with extensive injuries to both legs. Once firefighters freed him he was transported in critical condition to Kingwood Hospital. The driver of the Cadillac identified as Ronaldo Lopez, 22, of Houston was transported to Kingwood Hospital also but in stable condition with minor injuries. Lopez, who was driving the Cadillac displaying California plates said he entered the Grand Parkway at Community Drive and I-69. That location does have signs posted showing the wrong way. He stated he was heading to Plum Grove. No calls were made to 911 prior to the crash which was right at five miles. The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office is also assisting in the investigation. The Honda was removed by Saddle Creek Towing and the Cadillac was removed by EMC Towing. All westbound lanes were closed for the crash. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, who was assisting with traffic control put westbound vehicles onto the feeder after exiting the entrance ramp at Wilderness Parkway. Lopez was released from the hospital Sunday and taken into custody by DPS. Lopez is charged with intoxication assault causing serious bodily injury, A third-degree felony.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

ONE CRITICAL IN HEAD-ON CRASH ON THE GRAND PARKWAY

Just after 10 am Sunday morning Porter Fire and East Montgomery County Fire were dispatched to a major accident with entrapment on the Grand Parkway near Wilderness Drive. The location is several miles east of I-69. Units arrived on the sce…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-critical-in-head-on-crash-on-the-grand-parkway/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX

