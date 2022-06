TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Carnival rides, fried food and performing seals are making their way back to Tyler with the upcoming 106th year of the East Texas State Fair. East Texas State Fair President John Sykes said the setup will look similar to 2021, but with new surprises. The setup from 2021 had the same attractions, but it was condensed due to the construction of the W.T. Brookshire Convention Center. The convention center remains under construction, but Sykes said that would not be a deterrent.

