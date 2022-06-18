Nightmares Await You at This Museum in Salem, MA

When you think of Salem, MA, you most likely think about the Salem Witch Trials. Yes, there are many museums that you can visit in Salem like the Salem Witch Museum, the Witch House, and the New England Pirate Museum, but there is one museum that is very unique....
SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint. Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail. The statue, erected in 2005, has been cleaned.
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — A Market Basket employee who is beloved by customers and co-workers alike has retired after nearly three decades with the Massachusetts-based supermarket chain. Philip Donahue, who has Down syndrome, got his first Market Basket job at age 16 bagging groceries and worked his way up to...
The other day I took in an afternoon Red Sox game at Fenway. And while I mentioned I accidentally covered some woman in mustard, one thing I didn't mention was an important lesson I learned that involves something men need to take into account more when walking near women. I...
Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
Great news for Chestnut Hill peeps: the new Mediterranean-themed restaurant Limani is now open at The Street. Focusing on flavors from the coastal shores of Greece and Cyprus, this gorgeous, two-floor spot overlooking Hammond Pond (next to Bluemercury) is the third location for the NYC-based group, and the first location in the Boston area.
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — One of New England's most unique traditions is returning this week after taking a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic. St. Peter's Fiesta in Gloucester will begin Wednesday, with the hilarious "Greasy Pole" contests scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Pavilion Beach. In the wacky contest,...
LOWELL, Mass. — A beloved local Market Basket employee is ready to hang up the nametag after nearly three decades of service. Philip Donahue, who has Down syndrome, has worked at stores in Lowell and Tewksbury for 27 years. Tuesday was his last day of work, and Market Basket threw him a big retirement party to honor his years of service.
Reports have been coming in since mid-May around Cape Cod and Boston coinciding with summer and being out and about more, celebrating and enjoying the warm weather we all crave after our New England winters. Drinks spiked with mind and physically-altering drugs is literally a worst nightmare for women, including...
It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
Funny that this is a sign that we’re getting closer to “normal” than we have been for the past couple years. St. Peter’s Fiesta returns to Gloucester this weekend and with it returns one of New England’s wackiest yearly traditions – the “Greasy Pole” competition.
Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
BOSTON — One of the most exclusive residential properties on Boston's waterfront is nearing completion. It's a unique and lavish partnership between a luxury hotel brand and a Massachusetts developer. The unique, glass profile of St. Regis Residences Boston is already visible rising over Boston's Seaport. Its developer is...
If only you could live on cheese alone. We suspect Bell & Goose Cheese Co. owner Anna Cantelmo agrees with that sentiment as she has spent more than a decade pursuing the craft of artisan cheesemaking. Her creamery is located at Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton, where her husband Andre and his business partner Greg have been growing berries and vegetables for the past 20 years. Anna’s cheeses — both fresh and aged — are made from cow’s milk sourced from a nearby dairy farm, and you can find her camembert, hot pepper Havarti, mustard seed butter cheese, Bulgarian-style feta and much more year-round at the Heron Pond farmstand. Additionally, check the website for the farmers market schedule.
Despite the cool weather and clouds, another successful Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting Classic concluded Saturday with judging and some personal pride for organizer Greg Grady. "Everything went really good," Grady told Seacoast Current. "We had a bit of a collapse. It was the only dark spot in the competition....
There's so much to love about Kimball Farm in Westford, Massachusetts. In fact, there's 50 acres of fun. If you haven't ever been to this ideal family spot, or haven't been there in many years like me, maybe you thought they only had ice cream. Nah, it's more like the Disney of the North Shore.
We don't know about you, but all these announcements from amusement parks about 2022 reopening dates are getting us absolutely stoked for summer. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, will be opening their doors to the public on May 28. Soon, you'll once again be able to conquer the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, take a spin on the Xtreme Frisbee, or soar in the sky on Da Vinci's Dream.
