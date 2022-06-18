ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, MA

Nightmares Await You at This Museum in Salem, MA

By Chantel
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you think of Salem, MA, you most likely think about the Salem Witch Trials. Yes, there are many museums that you can visit in Salem like the Salem Witch Museum, the Witch House, and the New England Pirate Museum, but there is one museum that is very unique....

shark1053.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
walls102.com

‘Bewitched’ statue in Salem vandalized with red paint

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — In the wiggle of a nose, a man covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint. Police say witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone spray painting the bronze statue. The statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery, as Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom, sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer in the area spotted a man fitting the description of the vandal and after a brief chase arrested a city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. He was held on $500 bail. The statue, erected in 2005, has been cleaned.
SALEM, MA
WMUR.com

2022 4th of July fireworks dates, times in New Hampshire

Wondering when your town is holding its Fourth of July fireworks show? Here’s a working list of New Hampshire communities with set dates and/or times. The information will be displayed two ways -- in an interactive, searchable table & map embedded below and through a text-only list. To see the table, scroll down below the bulleted list. You can also try using the word search function in your browser (hit CTRL + F or COMMAND + F and then enter your town's name).
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Salem, MA
Entertainment
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
Maine State
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Desserts, Ice Cream Stands, Coffee & Bakeries

Originally from Atlanta, mother-daughter team Courtney and Romonia Daniel thought Dover could use a bit of Southern comfort. Specifically, in the form of baked goods. And so, A Southern Girl Bakery was born. Romonia told us back in October (see the story here) that she learned to love baking in her grandmother’s kitchen, and Courtney adds that their goal is “bringing those memories from the South, and just trying to recreate it per se, here in New England.” And, yes, no doubt the menu is full of decadent, delicious treats, from cupcakes (including booze-infused ones) and coconut pie to cobbler and double-layer cakes, but those with special dietary needs aren’t left out. They also offer a number of different baked goods that are gluten-free, “everything-free” (no nuts, dairy, eggs, tree nuts, coconut or sesame), sugar-free and vegan.
country1025.com

ICYMI: Here Are The Spectacular Winning Hampton Beach Sand Sculptures

Weekends are busy in the summer, so if you missed seeing the winners of the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpture contest, it’s certainly understandable. We are here for you, not to worry. The artistry is just spectacular. I can’t even manage a simple bucket sand castle. So, I’m in awe of these artists and the work and dedication that goes into even competing in the Hampton Beach Sand Sculpting Classic.
HAMPTON, NH
bostonchefs.com

Limani Opens at The Street

Great news for Chestnut Hill peeps: the new Mediterranean-themed restaurant Limani is now open at The Street. Focusing on flavors from the coastal shores of Greece and Cyprus, this gorgeous, two-floor spot overlooking Hammond Pond (next to Bluemercury) is the third location for the NYC-based group, and the first location in the Boston area.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ma
Person
Kane Hodder
macaronikid.com

4 Ways to Cook Corn On the Cob

It's corn on the cob season! Are you looking for the perfect way to cook your corn on the cob?. We have four ways you can't go wrong with below! Keep in mind that older corn might need a few minutes longer to cook, while super fresh corn from a local farm (or your backyard!) might need a few minutes less.
NASHUA, NH
nhmagazine.com

Exploring the Town of Rye

Rye makes the most of its half of New Hampshire’s famously short coastline with a string of sandy beaches. They begin at its border with North Hampton, where the long crescent of Bass Beach is followed by the wide sands and high surf of Jenness State Beach. Farther north,...
RYE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Wax Museum#Gallery#Nightmares#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#The Salem Witch Trials#The Salem Witch Museum#The Witch House#Count Orlok
NECN

‘He Showed Up Out of the Blue': Former Paving Customers Wish They Spotted Red Flag

Dave Mack said he was a little caught off guard when Bill Pusateri showed up out of the blue in April at his home in Framingham, Massachusetts. The owner of Priority 1 Paving had installed Mack’s driveway several years earlier. Over time, some cracks and other signs of weathering had taken shape in the asphalt and Mack figured the paver was just being proactive with former customers.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
nhmagazine.com

Best of NH 2022 Food Odds and Ends

If only you could live on cheese alone. We suspect Bell & Goose Cheese Co. owner Anna Cantelmo agrees with that sentiment as she has spent more than a decade pursuing the craft of artisan cheesemaking. Her creamery is located at Heron Pond Farm in South Hampton, where her husband Andre and his business partner Greg have been growing berries and vegetables for the past 20 years. Anna’s cheeses — both fresh and aged — are made from cow’s milk sourced from a nearby dairy farm, and you can find her camembert, hot pepper Havarti, mustard seed butter cheese, Bulgarian-style feta and much more year-round at the Heron Pond farmstand. Additionally, check the website for the farmers market schedule.
MANCHESTER, NH
94.9 HOM

Make a Splash at These 7 New Hampshire and Maine Water Parks

We don't know about you, but all these announcements from amusement parks about 2022 reopening dates are getting us absolutely stoked for summer. Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, will be opening their doors to the public on May 28. Soon, you'll once again be able to conquer the Untamed and Yankee Cannonball roller coasters, take a spin on the Xtreme Frisbee, or soar in the sky on Da Vinci's Dream.
SALEM, NH
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Dover, NH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
423K+
Views
ABOUT

102.1 & 105.3 The Shark plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://shark1053.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy