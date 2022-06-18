Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

The Texas Rangers will meet the Detroit Tigers in the third game of their weekend series on Saturday from Comerica Park. The Rangers have taken the first two games of the series and have won 5 of their last seven heading into today. As for the Tigers, they are still looking to snap their losing streak which was extended to six games last night.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

When: Saturday, June 18

Saturday, June 18 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET TV Channel: FS1

