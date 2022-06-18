ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers, live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch MLB

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Texas Rangers will meet the Detroit Tigers in the third game of their weekend series on Saturday from Comerica Park. The Rangers have taken the first two games of the series and have won 5 of their last seven heading into today. As for the Tigers, they are still looking to snap their losing streak which was extended to six games last night.

We have you covered with MLB all season, here is everything else you need to know to watch or stream the game tonight.

Texas Rangers vs. Detroit Tigers

  • When: Saturday, June 18
  • Time: 4:10 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: FS1
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB this season

fuboTV has national MLB coverage with ESPN, FOX, FS1, and MLB Network plus regional sports networks for local in-market subscribers including the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, Houston Astros, New York Mets, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Pittsburgh Pirates, San Francisco Giants, and Seattle Mariners.

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Saturday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Texas Rangers (-130) vs. Detroit Tigers (+105)

O/U: 8.5

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

A classy Angels fan gave up a ball to a kid, who adorably returned the favor a few innings later

This is the best, top to bottom, a baseball exchange moment that just shows class from all parties involved. During Tuesday’s Kansas City Royals and Los Angeles Angels contest in Anaheim, MJ Melendez tossed a ball to the crowd in the outfield. A fan caught it, got excited, and then tossed it to a kid. That’s the right move and it’s wonderful.
ANAHEIM, CA
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
An 'Irish goodbye' to Link Jarrett?

If you haven’t paid attention, Notre Dame athletics are a proud bunch that are successful in just about every sport they play. However, the bar has been raised significantly in one of those sports in recent years. From their first year as an ACC member school in 2014 through...
NOTRE DAME, IN
Packers announce full training camp schedule for 2022

The Green Bay Packers set their schedule for training camp in 2022. Matt LaFleur’s team will begin practice on Wednesday, July 27 and finish with a pair of joint practices against the New Orleans Saints on Aug. 16-17. The Packers will have Family Night on Saturday, Aug. 5 and play preseason games against the San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 12, New Orleans Saints on Aug. 19 and Kansas City Chiefs on Aug. 25.
GREEN BAY, WI
Colorado Avalanche vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Game 4 odds, picks and predictions

The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning meet for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla., with the Avalanche leading the best-of-7 series 2-1. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+). Below, we look at the Avalanche vs. Lightning Stanley Cup Final Game 4 odds and lines, and make our expert NHL picks, predictions and bets.
TAMPA, FL
NFL Network predicts outcome of every Cowboys game in 2022

A few weeks ago, Cowboys Wire took a look at the then-recently released 2022 NFL schedule and did our best to predict how things would go for the team from Texas. Others are doing the same, including the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who recently went through all 32 NFL team schedules to weigh in with his opinions. How does he think things will go for Dallas? Rank says that the best-case scenario is that Dallas doesn’t miss Amari Cooper and become the first back-to-back NFC East champions in almost two decades. What he actually thinks is going to happen? Well, Rank has never been found of the club.
DALLAS, TX
ESPN posts early impressions of Vikings rookie safety Lewis Cine

Minnesota Vikings first-round draft pick Lewis Cine was expected to have a significant role on the defense long before he even put on his first NFL practice jersey. Selecting him with the No. 32 overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft was a calculated decision made by general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. The team missed out on other potential playmakers on both sides of the ball because they saw value in Cine and accumulating more draft picks.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

