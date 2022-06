Meet Nyasha and Ike Chimbandi, a couple from West Palm Beach, Florida, who helps to provide affordable housing to underserved communities. They decided to start their nonprofit organization, We Second Chance, after a personal experience about five years ago with a homeless man that inspired them to offer him the opportunity to stay at their empty rental unit. That’s when they realized the dire need for affordable housing. Since then, they have helped put a roof over the heads of hundreds of individuals and families.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO