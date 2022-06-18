ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of abuse, 'cult-like' behavior

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Update: Production Suspended On Netflix Series 'The Chosen One' After Two Actors Die, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Cast & Crew

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: More details have emerged from the accident that claimed the lives of two actors and injured two cast members and four crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series The Chosen One. The production of the series has been temporarily paused by Redrum, the company running the filming. The accident occurred when the victims were in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport on June 16th. The injured cast and crew members are in stable condition. Netflix has not yet commented on the accident. SAG-AFTRA is looking into the accident. “SAG-AFTRA has been in...
Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
Reising campaign  hopes to ride endorsements to primary victory

Republican candidate for the 13th Congressional District Jesse Reising has received some key endoresments from Republican groups in his district ahead of the primary election, including the Sangamon County GOP. Reising joined this weeks episode of Capitol Connection to discuss the January 6th Committee hearings, the ongoing gun control debate, and the last two weeks leading up […]
Woman dies months following Greenville crash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman died Friday following an April Greenville crash, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office. Sharyon Teresa Benson, 44, of Greenville, died after a multiple-vehicle crash on April 27, the coroner's office said. The crash happened near SC 291 and Worley Road. According to the coroner's office, she was a […]
Broadway theaters drop their mask mandate starting in July

NEW YORK (AP) — In another sign that the world of entertainment is returning to pre-pandemic normal, Broadway theaters will no longer demand audiences wear masks starting in July. The Broadway League announced Tuesday that mask-wearing will be optional next month onward, a further loosening of restrictions. In May, most Broadway theaters lifted the requirement […]
'Lightyear' stays earthbound, 'Jurassic World' holds No. 1

"Lightyear" did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters: Pixar's first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its debut weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. Not only did it open lower than expected, but it also failed to conquer "Jurassic […]
