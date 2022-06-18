WATCH: Velus Jones Jr. has hilarious reaction to Chicago skyscraper view

Wesley Hitt via Getty Images.

Velus Jones Jr. got his first taste of a Chicago skyscraper on Friday. He, along with the rest of the Bears rookies, took in 360 Chicago with an amazing view of the city.

It’s a fun attraction — if you like heights, that is. Based on Jones’ reaction, he wasn’t initially into it.

The Bears tweeted a video of Jones going on the tilting windows at 360 Chicago, roughly 1,030 feet in the air. He wanted nothing to do with it at first, as he told the camera.

“No way,” Jones said. “Bet I don’t get on this. No way.”

Ultimately, he changed his mind and got on board — but didn’t lean against the windows like everyone else. He stayed back before walking away before it went back up.

“I ain’t playing with it,” he said as he walked away.

Chicago selected Jones as the No. 71 overall pick in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’ll try to be a valuable weapon for quarterback Justin Fields, who lost top target Allen Robinson to free agency. That means Darnell Mooney will likely be the No. 1 option, but Jones will have a chance to get some reps, as well.

Over five years of college football with USC and

, Jones proved effective as a wide receiver and a kick returner. He ended his career with 1,434 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and had his biggest year last season with Tennessee. He had 807 receiving yards and seven touchdowns for the Volunteers with Hendon Hooker under center.

The Bears saw sweeping changes after last year, firing both general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy after a 6-11 campaign in 2021. Now, Ryan Poles is in at general manager and former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is the head coach.

Since Eberflus has a defensive background, Chicago hired former Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy to try and help Fields develop into the quarterback of the future Bears fans have been wanting for years.