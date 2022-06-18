Kentucky football hosted pair of surprise Georgia visitors

(Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio)

Over on the campus at the University of Kentucky, the Wildcats have put together a big group for their second consecutive weekend of official visits.

A decision is coming quickly for Bowling Green (Ky.) South Warren defensive back Cristian Conyer and Springfield (Ohio) High four-star wideout Anthony Brown might just be on commitment watch to go along with multiple other four-star prospects who Kentucky is entertaining.

The officials weren’t the only visit news to pop up this weekend.

Secondary coach Chris Collins is working hard to recruit Georgia for Kentucky, and a pair of key defensive targets made a stop in Lexington for what appear to be unofficial visits.

Kentucky is building relationships in Savannah

Tavion Gadson is the No. 507 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The top-50 recruit in Georgia stands at 6-foot-5 with good length and has June official visits scheduled with Florida State and Minnesota.

Gadson is making his second trip to Lexington in three months as this is a player to monitor moving forward. Joining him was a pair of 2024 prospects from Savannah — Michael Smith and Lorenzo Cowan. The former is a top-150 recruit in the On3 Consensus.

Kentucky is building relationships in Southeast Georgia, and the Savannah area may be a place to keep an eye on as the Wildcats look to land more premium recruits from the south moving forward.

Dipping into Metro Atlanta

Over in the Atlanta area, Kentucky has attempted to have some type of presence there along with the majority of college football. Collins is joining forces with Mike Stoops to recruit an intriguing 2023 prospect.

Marcellius Pulliam is the No. 503 prospect in the 2023 class, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound linebacker earned an offer from Clemson after visiting Dabo Swinney’s program in April.

Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Miami are other programs involved. Pulliam has yet to make an official visit, but getting the high three-star prospect to Lexington for a visit will be key as Kentucky looks to make a play in this recruitment.

The official visitors are getting most of the buzz, but these under the radar trips could pay dividends down the road as Collins continues to do some good things in this recruiting cycle.