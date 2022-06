The big news today is that VSCO is making a return. Not that they were gone, but we haven’t heard very much about them for a while now. When they first launched, VSCO felt like a community that would take on Instagram the same way EyeEm did. While the latter seemingly turned their editors into AI algorithms, the former became quietly focused on itself. VSCO is still around and has worked on many ways to make your photos look cool, and they’ve been hard at work on other things. Today, they’re announcing that former Adobe employees have hopped onboard to their upper management. Will this make them the apple of a photographer’s eye again?

