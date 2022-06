One of the newest restaurants in downtown Tuscaloosa is permanently closing after a little more than a year in business. As the Thread reported last year, the Grocery Brewpub moved into the former home of downtown's Mellow Mushroom at 2230 University Boulevard. The pizzeria closed back in 2017, reportedly over the already high and ever-climbing cost of rent, and the space went unoccupied for four years until GBP's grand opening last May.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 5 DAYS AGO