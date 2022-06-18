ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Neshaminy Manor residents treated to performance by Uptown String Band

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResidents of Neshaminy Manor in Warrington were treated to a surprise performance by the Uptown String Band, Bucks County’s only Mummers organization, on May 9th, thanks to local nonprofit Twilight Wish Foundation. The...

sanatogapost.com

Collegeville Hosts Free Borough Park Concert Thursday

COLLEGEVILLE PA – The “Bachelor Boys Band,” performing musical favorites that cover country, rock, and Motown funk, is the featured performer scheduled to appear Thursday (June 23, 2022) from 7-9 p.m. in the second installment of the borough summer concert series. The venue will be Community Park, at the corner of Park and West 3rd Avenue.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
94.5 PST

Bensalem, PA Outdoor Family Movie Night TONIGHT

It's a beautiful day and the weather's looking good for tonight. How about taking your family and meeting your friends for an outdoor movie? I thought you'd like that idea. I've got just the place for you to go. Tonight (Monday, June 20th) is Family Movie Night in Bensalem. Sounds...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
buckscountyherald.com

Rita's in Warrington hosting a 'Dine and Donate Fundraiser' for family of K9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr.

A "Dine and Donate Fundraiser" will take place from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 at Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 1380 Easton Road, Warrington. Rita's will donate 20 percent of the proceeds to the family of K9 Officer Stephen Plum Jr. The community is invited to stop by and cool down with a water-ice or just to say hello. "Celebrity Scoopers" will be there from 4 to 7 p.m.
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
aroundambler.com

Upcoming fireworks shows in the area

Whitemarsh Township has released a list of upcoming fireworks shows in the area that take place between June 25th and July 1st. All of these shows are private. In addition, The Ambler Kiwanis Club is holding its Independence Day fireworks on Friday, July 1st. This is a public event. This...
AMBLER, PA
PhillyBite

Best Breakfast Spots in Center City Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA - There are several great options for brunch in Center City, Philadelphia. Where to Eat Breakfast in Center City Philadelphia. Are you looking for a homestyle Pennsylvania Dutch breakfast in Center City, Philadelphia? Look no further than the Pennsylvania Dutch counter at Reading Terminal Market. These delicious, home-cooked meals are served daily. You can also try their Dutch-inspired menu at Reading Station Market. There, you'll find more breakfast options than you could imagine. And, with their breakfast specials, you can even order your meal to-go.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks woman, former 69 News intern crowned Miss Pennsylvania 2022

READING, Pa. - A Berks County resident and former 69 News intern was named Miss Pennsylvania 2022. Alysa Bainbridge, 23 from Leesport and Miss Greater Reading was announced as Miss Pennsylvania during the crowning on Saturday night. Bainbridge was awarded a $12,000 scholarship, sponsored by York businesswoman Chloé Eichelberger, during...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

50 Philadelphia City Pools To Open For Summer: Here’s The Opening Schedule

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Friday would have been a great day to go for a swim at one of Philadelphia’s public pools, but the wait is almost over. Philadelphia Parks and Recreation said that a handful of pools will be opening on Tuesday. The city says 80% of the available pools will open this summer. The city is working around the nationwide lifeguard shortage to ensure kids are safe while they swim. Making a splash this summer season. The city said Friday outdoor pools will open on a rolling basis beginning next Tuesday, but Philadelphia Parks and Rec says only 50 of the 63...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Your Favorite Beer May Be Hard To Find In Philly Region As Teamsters Local 830 Striking For Better Wages

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It could be tougher to get your favorite beer in the next few weeks. That’s because the people who get the beer to stores, Teamsters Local 830 union in Northeast Philadelphia are on strike. Employees with Origlio, Muller, and Penn Distributors spent Sunday on the picket lines. They are demanding better wages. They serve Philadelphia, Montgomery, Delaware, Chester, and Bucks Counties and on Saturday, voted 308-to-40 to go on strike.  “The hardworking members of Teamsters Local 830 have had enough. The last contract proposal put forth by the Delaware Valley Importers Distribution Association was, quite frankly, insulting,” Teamsters Local...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival to be held on 52nd Street this Sunday

Some major Juneteenth celebrations will be held in West Philly this Sunday. The Philadelphia Juneteenth Parade & Festival is returning after the pandemic-related hiatus. The 2022 Juneteenth Parade participants will march along 52nd Street – from Jefferson to Pine. The parade kicks off at 11 a.m. and will conclude at Malcolm X Park where the festival will take place until 8 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
aroundambler.com

Mochi donut business coming to Lower Gwynedd

There is a banner up announcing that a mochi donut business is coming to the Gwynedd Center shopping center at 832 North Bethlehem Pike in Lower Gwynedd. The specific space within the shopping center was most recently Banh Street. What is a mochi donut? From ZhangCatherine.com:. When it comes to...
LOWER GWYNEDD TOWNSHIP, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Doylestown Beer Authority

Since their opening in the fall of 2018, Doylestown Beer Authority owners, Chris Kuttler and Mark Shankweiler, have been offering customers a warm and friendly shopping experience that is second to none. Doylestown Beer Authority provides a wide selection of a variety of different beers that will be sure to please everyone from the casual beer drinker to the connoisseur. The staff at DBA is extremely knowledgeable and eager to get to know you and your beer tastes so that they can recommend the perfect selection at the best value.
DOYLESTOWN, PA
timespub.com

Spotlight: Sir Grout of Bucks County

Sir Grout is a leading innovator in the “hard surface” care industry that recognizes the special needs of homeowners and businesses. With the knowledge that our customers want convenient, cost effective and quick results, we have developed unique products and processes that transform rooms with tired and old looking grout and tile back to looking like new in less than a day. Our proprietary cleaning methods and renowned ColorSeal process have set us apart from all companies in the hard surface restoration sector.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

Community Policy