ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Trump brings American Freedom Tour to the Mid-South

By Rob Moore
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jei5x_0gF8G7Lp00

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered Saturday, June 18, outside the Landers Center in Southaven ahead of a political conference featuring well-known conservative voices.

Organizers told The Daily Memphian no media coverage would be allowed inside the venue.

And while Trump wasn’t expected to speak until later in the day, attendees of the “American Freedom Tour” started lining up outside the doors before 8:00 a.m.

Jan Webster — who drove about 75 miles Saturday to attend — mostly wanted to hear the former president confirm one thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEu6c_0gF8G7Lp00

There was merchandise available for people to purchase before going into the American Freedom Tour at the Landers Center in Southaven Saturday June 18th, 2022. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“I’m here to hear him say that he is going to run in ‘24 and he is going to turn our country back to where it once was,” she said.

Trump has been teasing that very notion at recent speaking engagements. Addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering in Nashville the day before, Trump asked the audience that same question.

“Would anybody like me to run for president?” he asked.

The room exploded into applause.

But despite Trump’s lasting influence on the Republican Party, the news he would bring his tour to the Mid-South was met with resistance by some Shelby County lawmakers, including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who hosted a “Dump Trump” event Friday, June 17, at Poplar and Highland during rush hour traffic.

Harris called the rally the “unwelcome wagon” for the former president.

“We’re sickened by what Memphis did to him,” said Jeanette Hollowell of a recent push from some Memphis City Council members to deny Trump security while he is in town. “That’s so wrong. They brought Obama in, they brought Bush in, they brought them all in.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax2H0_0gF8G7Lp00

A couple pose for a selfie in front of the “American Freedom Tour” bus in the parking lot. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Trump’s appearance in Southaven follows testimony before the House Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which focused Thursday, June 16, on the potential danger Vice President Mike Pence faced when congress met to certify the 2020 Electoral College presidential vote.

“Mike did not have the courage to act,” Trump said Friday.

For Phil Webster, who also attended Saturday’s rally, it matters less what Trump says and more what he does.

“Everybody is realizing now the country is going in the wrong direction,” he said. “We need another businessman back in office. People don't like the way Trump talks sometimes — I don't sometimes; he says some things you should not say — but when you get in office and do what you say you’re going to do, that’s what we want.”

Other speakers Saturday included  former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative political commentator Candace Owens, television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Ticket prices varied, with general admission seats going for $75 and seating in the “Presidential Section” going for $3,955.

“Patriot” ticket holders also got a meet-and-greet with Trump prior to his speech.

Saturday’s event was Trump’s second rally at the Landers Center, previously stopping in Southaven during the 2018 Congressional midterm elections while campaigning for Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“He’s not scared to speak his mind,” Phil Webster said Saturday. “But that’s who the man is. He doesn't hide his personality from anyone.”

Comments / 33

Christine Young
4d ago

The commercial said tickets as low as 9 dollars. not one ticket was sold for 9 dollars. There weren't any for sale.

Reply(1)
3
Courtney Shipp-Wynn
4d ago

What a joke "American Freedom"How about Trump honors my wish? Quit playing games with me and my children's life. Tell the truth and quit orchestrating plays for me to fail, Esau.

Reply(4)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tennessee Lookout

Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having

Since the beginning of time, relationships between humans have existed in many other forms and fashions other than monogamous, heterosexual affiliations.  Until recently, however, those relationships were not equally recognized from a legal perspective or carried the same weight of acceptance from a broad portion of society.  The strides that have been made over the […] The post Madison County “culture war” is a fight worth having appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
MADISON COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southaven, MS
Government
City
Southaven, MS
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Mississippi Government
Local
Tennessee Government
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Memphis, TN
City
Nashville, TN
desotocountynews.com

COVID-19 cases rising in DeSoto County

Health officials have been concerned about a rise in COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks and another indication of their concern was a recent posting by Covid Act Now that has pegged DeSoto County again in a high community risk level for the virus. Covid Act Now is an...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
bartlett-express.com

Simmons pulls out of Bartlett mayor’s race

Alderman Bobby Simmons announced Monday, June 13, that he is dropping out of the race for Bartlett mayor. Simmons said he spoke to his daughters recently, including a daughter who lives in Brentwood, Tennessee, and they urged him not to continue seeking the office because of the stress the job will entail.
BARTLETT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Donald Trump Jr
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Candace Owens
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Webster
Person
Mike Pompeo
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores June 14-20

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: El Patron Authentic Mexican […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Freedom Tour#The Republican Party
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-South Airshow attracts youth to aviation career path

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re in search of something to do this Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekend, a group of talented airmen and daredevils are taking to the friendly skies, tackling brave feats. Dozens packed the Millington-Memphis Airport to watch breathtaking performances by well-known military squadrons circling...
MEMPHIS, TN
US News and World Report

Work Starts on Long-Term I-55 Project Near Key Memphis Span

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Work has started in. on a $141 million project to build travel lanes and a roundabout intersection on the Interstate 55 interchange near a heavily traveled bridge connecting Memphis to Arkansas. Lane closures began Monday at the I-55 and Crump interchange close to downtown Memphis...
Oxford Eagle

Columbus residents indicted for more than $2M in CARES Act fraud

A federal grand jury in Oxford, Mississippi returned an indictment on Wednesday charging Columbus, Mississippi residents Jabari Ogbanna Edwards and Antwann Richardson with fraud in connection with more than $2,000,000 in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds received by their defunct business North Atlantic Security.
COLUMBUS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
KTLO

West Memphis Three to get hearing this week on new DNA testing

A hearing this week could decide whether evidence from one of the most high profile murder cases in Arkansas history can be retested for genetic material in hopes it reveals who killed three children nearly 30 years ago near West Memphis. Attorneys for Damien Echols, one of the West Memphis...
panolian.com

North Panola High Class of ‘67

The 1967 graduating class of North Panola High School held their 55th class reunion at the Heflin House in Sardis over the weekend. Many graduates, spouses, and friends attended. Pictured are (from left) Jerry Mattox, Sandra Green Sharp, Judy Brown Griffin, Janet Ray, Carolyn Barbee Williams, Vivian Mitchell Crigler, Ed Christ, Nell Brown Downs, Bubba Moore, Mary Lou Russell Mitchell, Mary Jo Door Cook, Lois Mason Suiter, Miriam Peterman Wahl, Julia Smith McMann, Hal Houston, and Jim Mitchell.
SARDIS, MS
WREG

Kellogg’s Company announces three-company split

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kellogg’s Company announced it is splitting in three: a cereal unit, a snacking unit and a plant-based foods company. The changes will be fully implemented by the end of 2023. The company’s CEO said there will be very little change. “So we will be one company for a little while yet,” Steve […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - What’s clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness. Memphis features an eclectic mix of decades-old, established mom-and-pop eateries, fast food, and hip new...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
705K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy