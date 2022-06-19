Trump brings American Freedom Tour to the Mid-South

Supporters of former President Donald Trump gathered Saturday, June 18, outside the Landers Center in Southaven ahead of a political conference featuring well-known conservative voices.

Organizers told The Daily Memphian no media coverage would be allowed inside the venue.

And while Trump wasn’t expected to speak until later in the day, attendees of the “American Freedom Tour” started lining up outside the doors before 8:00 a.m.

Jan Webster — who drove about 75 miles Saturday to attend — mostly wanted to hear the former president confirm one thing.

There was merchandise available for people to purchase before going into the American Freedom Tour at the Landers Center in Southaven Saturday June 18th, 2022. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

“I’m here to hear him say that he is going to run in ‘24 and he is going to turn our country back to where it once was,” she said.

Trump has been teasing that very notion at recent speaking engagements. Addressing the Faith & Freedom Coalition’s annual gathering in Nashville the day before, Trump asked the audience that same question.

“Would anybody like me to run for president?” he asked.

The room exploded into applause.

But despite Trump’s lasting influence on the Republican Party, the news he would bring his tour to the Mid-South was met with resistance by some Shelby County lawmakers, including Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, who hosted a “Dump Trump” event Friday, June 17, at Poplar and Highland during rush hour traffic.

Harris called the rally the “unwelcome wagon” for the former president.

“We’re sickened by what Memphis did to him,” said Jeanette Hollowell of a recent push from some Memphis City Council members to deny Trump security while he is in town. “That’s so wrong. They brought Obama in, they brought Bush in, they brought them all in.”

A couple pose for a selfie in front of the “American Freedom Tour” bus in the parking lot. (Lucy Garrett/Special to The Daily Memphian)

Trump’s appearance in Southaven follows testimony before the House Committee on the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, which focused Thursday, June 16, on the potential danger Vice President Mike Pence faced when congress met to certify the 2020 Electoral College presidential vote.

“Mike did not have the courage to act,” Trump said Friday.

For Phil Webster, who also attended Saturday’s rally, it matters less what Trump says and more what he does.

“Everybody is realizing now the country is going in the wrong direction,” he said. “We need another businessman back in office. People don't like the way Trump talks sometimes — I don't sometimes; he says some things you should not say — but when you get in office and do what you say you’re going to do, that’s what we want.”

Other speakers Saturday included former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, conservative political commentator Candace Owens, television personality Kimberly Guilfoyle and Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.

Ticket prices varied, with general admission seats going for $75 and seating in the “Presidential Section” going for $3,955.

“Patriot” ticket holders also got a meet-and-greet with Trump prior to his speech.

Saturday’s event was Trump’s second rally at the Landers Center, previously stopping in Southaven during the 2018 Congressional midterm elections while campaigning for Mississippi U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith.

“He’s not scared to speak his mind,” Phil Webster said Saturday. “But that’s who the man is. He doesn't hide his personality from anyone.”