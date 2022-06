COATESVILLE, PA — The City of Coatesville Police Department arrested a man with an arrest warrant on Saturday. Authorities state that on June 18, 2022, at approximately 8:00 AM, police apprehended 47-year-old Tige Thompson in the 500 block of Lumber Street after it was found he had an active warrant out of Lancaster County. Thompson was taken into custody without incident and held for Lancaster County.

