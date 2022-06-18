ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardiner, MT

Historic flooding threatens 90% of family's annual income

By CNN
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tourism industry workers around Yellowstone National Park are feeling the financial impact after historic flooding...

www.cnn.com

Phys.org

Yellowstone flooding underscores environmental pressures facing US national parks

America's national parks are in crisis, and the environmental disaster unfolding at Yellowstone National Park is the latest example of extreme weather driven by climate change battering parkland. Glacier National Park in Montana is also experiencing severe flooding, in addition to the severe diminishment of the park's 26 named glaciers—some...
ENVIRONMENT
Grist

Historic floods hammer Yellowstone, shuttering park and stranding residents

A series of unprecedented floods surged through the region around Yellowstone National Park this week, cutting off several small communities in Montana and Wyoming and forcing officials to close the country’s oldest and most iconic national park. As rescue workers began to survey the damage, several people were marooned in the park and in mountain towns where the roads were blocked, waiting for emergency supplies to arrive.
BILLINGS, MT
The Associated Press

Montana governor under fire for vacationing during flood

RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — As punishing floods tore through Yellowstone National Park and neighboring Montana communities, the state’s governor was nowhere to be seen. In the immediate aftermath, the state issued a disaster declaration attributed to the Republican governor, but for some reason it carried the lieutenant governor’s signature.
MONTANA STATE
NBC News

Yellowstone National Park flooding: See before and after photos

Yellowstone National Park, a crown jewel of the American West that attracts more than 4 million visitors annually, is beginning its long road to recovery after unprecedented flooding inundated the area earlier this week, sweeping away homes, destroying roads and bridges, and altering the spectacular landscape for generations to come.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Yellowstone: One group of backpackers remain after record deluge sparks scramble to evacuate 10,000

All visitors except a group of backpackers have now been evacuated after Yellowstone National Park was hit by a record deluge, according to officials.Tourists to the world-famous park were asked to get out after roads and bridges were washed out as “unprecedented” flooding devastated areas of southern Montana.Superintendent Cam Sholly told reporters that just one group of campers now remains in the park’s backcountry as officials take stock of the scope of damage that has been done.
ENVIRONMENT
SheKnows

The 9 Best VRBO Rentals Near Yellowstone, from Scenic Cabins to Full-On Ranches

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even before we were introduced to the dazzling-yet-disturbing drama of the Dutton family ranch on the TV series Yellowstone, the allure of that gorgeous region of the Northwest made it a go-to vacation destination. Millions of people visit the iconic Yellowstone National Park each year, drawn to its abundant wildlife, lakes, canyons, rivers, forests, mountains and geothermal features. Though there are campgrounds, hotels and lodges available in and around the 3,468-square-mile park, VRBO offers the better option of cabins and houses for rent near Yellowstone, each one perfect for experiencing the great outdoors and what local towns have to offer.
WYOMING STATE
TODAY.com

Extreme flooding threatens to forever alter scenery of Yellowstone

As floodwaters begin to recede, the scope of the damage to Yellowstone National Park is becoming clear and it is widespread. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY on what the catastrophic flooding in Montana will mean for tourist season.June 16, 2022.
a-z-animals.com

10 of the Fastest Rivers in the United States

Each river (every single one) has its beauty, character, and unique story. These fantastic bodies of water provide food, security, and transportation to humanity. In the United States, there are many rivers, including the famous Mississippi River, which may confuse one as to which is the fastest. For this reason, we will examine ten of the fastest rivers in the United States. But then let’s talk about river discharge.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

“Nobody will say where he is”: Montana Gov. Gianforte slammed for disappearing amid historic floods

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On June 14 and 15, flooding was so severe in Yellowstone National Park — which is mostly in northwestern Wyoming but extends into parts of Montana and Idaho — that miles of roads were wiped out. Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, who declared a statewide disaster, is drawing a great deal of criticism for being out of the country during the flooding.
MONTANA STATE
