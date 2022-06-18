Former CNN host Mark Shields dies at 85

Don Lemon clashed with former CIA official and CNN contributor Phil Mudd on Thursday's Don Lemon Tonight over whether or not former President Donald Trump knowingly took part in a conspiracy to overturn the election, which would have effectively overthrown American democracy. The argument centered around if the former president actually knew whether he had won or lost the election, or if he knew he’d lost but pushed the fraud narrative anyway in an attempt to stay in power. Multiple former White House staffers and campaign staffers have testified to the Jan. 6 Committee that they told Trump that he’d lost the election, and that claims otherwise were false. Mudd doesn’t buy that every advisor told the former president the truth.

