Former CNN host Mark Shields dies at 85

Click here to read the full article. Fox News Channel elected to not air Thursday’s January 6 hearing live last night, which took place in primetime from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET. While the cable news network topped CNN’s carriage of the congressional hearing in total viewers, it did not come close to MSNBC’s massive tally.
MSNBC averaged a whopping (for them) 4.161 million total viewers, trouncing both Fox News (2.957 million total viewers) and CNN (2.617 total viewers) million. CNN finished way ahead in the key news demographic of adults 25-54, however, with 709,000 viewers from that age range...
Comments / 1