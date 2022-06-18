ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Mayra Flores reaching for American dream

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ihza8_0gF82wjO00
Mayra Flores arrives at Oak Hill Event Center in San Benito, where she greets all her supporters on Election Day, Tuesday, June 14. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald)

HARLINGEN — Mayra Flores, newly elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, vows to become the voice of the people across deep South Texas’ District 34.

Calling herself a model of the American dream, she became the first Mexican-born woman to win a congressional seat and the first Republican in more than 150 years to represent District 34, now stretching from Brownsville and Harlingen to the brushlands south of Corpus Christi.

“I felt we didn’t have a voice in Washington,” she said during an interview, pointing to past U.S. Rep. Filemon Vela, who resigned the post in March to take a job as a lobbyist. “I felt they weren’t interested in this area.”

Making history

Across the country, Flores is being portrayed as a Republican sweeping into office in the Democratic stronghold of the Rio Grande Valley, where the GOP has been making big inroads among Mexican-Americans in the last few years.

After her victory, Flores’ campaign tweeted, “The Red Tsunami is here!”

Carrying her slogan “God, family, country,” she pulled 50.9 percent of the vote, defeating leading Democrat Dan Sanchez, an attorney and former Cameron County commissioner who drew 43.3 percent in Tuesday’s special election called to fill Vela’s term, expiring in January.

“It’s about putting people before politics,” Flores said. “I think the people in District 34 just want a voice in Washington. They feel completely abandoned and taken for granted. We need to put the people we represent first. We serve the people.”

In November’s general election, under District 34’s newly drawn boundary lines, Flores faces U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, an attorney switching his seat from the 15th congressional district, where he first won election in 2017.

Platform

During her campaign, Flores drew support amid the national economy reeling from the coronavirus pandemic’s economic slowdown.

“District 34 is hurting tremendously because of the economy, especially the elderly on fixed incomes — gasoline, groceries, medication, health care,” she said. “We don’t want a hand-out. We believe in hard work. But the policies of the Biden administration are destroying the economy.”

Flores’ platform focuses on “fortifying our legal immigration system, securing our borders, lowering the costs of healthcare, lowering taxes, promoting small businesses and less government,” her website states. “She is pro-life, pro-second amendment and pro-law enforcement.”

American dream

On the campaign trail, Flores weaved the fabric of the American dream into her life’s story.

With her father’s help, she was 6 when she left her home in Burgos, Mexico, about 150 miles south of Reynosa, to come to the United States.

By the time she was 13, she was working with her parents in the Texas Panhandle’s dusty cotton fields, learning to work hard to help pay for her school supplies and clothes.

“I worked along with my parents in the cotton fields, allowing me to get an education,” she said.

In 2004, she graduated from San Benito High School.

Ten years later, she became a respiratory care practitioner.

In 2019, she graduated from South Texas College with a bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership.

‘More everyday Americans’

Now, Flores is working as a respiratory care practitioner for a home-health agency.

“We need more plumbers, teachers, everyday Americans to start running our country,” she said. “We understand the struggle. We understand how it is to work paycheck to paycheck.”

Flores has served as the Hidalgo County Republican Party’s Hispanic Outreach chairwoman, working to draw more voters.

In Harlingen, she and her husband, a U.S. Border Patrol agent, are raising four children.

Comments / 56

Brad Nevill
3d ago

if what I'm reading and what this article is saying is true I am one hundred percent for her. I think she had the basic common sense of an American and the work ethic of a good American. I will stand and vote for her for anyting. we need more politicians like her a lot more

Reply(3)
22
Patriot
3d ago

Myra Flores is watching the Biden Administration destroy FREEDOM in this Country and decided to do something about it. You go Girl.

Reply(5)
32
Mario Hernandez
3d ago

Great to see someone actually doing some to HELP and be part of the Leadership that will commit and make a difference....NOT on the sidelines criticizing or fanaticizing about Maybes or Wouldbes.....Way to Go Mrs Flores

Reply(2)
13
Related
KTSA

Cuellar wins the TX-28 Democratic primary runoff, Cisneros concedes

LAREDO, TEXAS - MARCH 01: Signage representing U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) is displayed on a vehicle on March 01, 2022 in Laredo, Texas. Texans are headed to the polls to vote in the state's first primary of the 2022 midterm elections. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) SAN ANTONIO (KTSA...
LAREDO, TX
KRGV

Congresswoman Mayra Flores sworn into office

The Valley's first congresswoman has been sworn into office. Republican Mayra Flores of San Benito was elected in a special election last week to serve out the remainder of Filemon Vela's term. "I want to inspire every child that today is working in the field: strawberries, cotton, onion fields, you...
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott says caravans are ‘disbanding’ but state still bracing for spike in illegal border crossings

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says state troopers and Texas National Guard troops are working double time to fortify the banks of the Rio Grande and are practicing "mass-migration maneuvers" as the threat of a caravan of migrants coming from Mexico remains. During a brief talk with media on Friday south of Mission, Texas, Abbott said the large caravan that started out with upwards of 15,000 migrants appears to be somewhat disbanding, but he said that doesn't mean that asylum-seekers who are headed North still won't try to cross into South Texas.
MISSION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Harlingen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
City
Harlingen, TX
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Issues Statement in Celebration of Juneteenth

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) today issued the following statement in recognition of the 157th anniversary of Major General Gordon Granger’s arrival in Galveston, Texas to announce the freedom of those who were enslaved, known as Juneteenth. “Today, all across Texas and the United States, Americans are blessed to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Dream#South Texas College#Second Amendment#Economy#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Mexican#Republican#Democratic#The Rio Grande Valley#Gop
ValleyCentral

City of Peñitas Special Election

PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As the local election headquarters, ValleyCentral tracks the June 21 City of Peñitas Runoff Elections for the Council Member Place 1. The election is being held for the seat of former-councilman Alex Guajardo. Guajardo confessed to bribing members of La Joya ISD in January and resigned from the Peñitas City Council. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
CultureMap Austin

10,000-acre ranch once owned by Texas politician hopes to lasso $29.75 million

A massive South Texas ranch once owned by the family of the late Texas politician Lloyd Bentsen can now be yours for $29.75 million. The 9,780-acre Arrowhead Ranch, about 30 miles northwest of Edinburg, regularly hosts hunters in search of quail, white-tailed deer, turkeys, wild pigs, and other wildlife. Some of those hunters arrive by private jet, as the ranch features a 5,000-foot landing strip and a hangar.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
riograndeguardian.com

Garza: RGV needs $600 million to turn Hwy 77 into an interstate that connects to Texas’ interstate system

Chairman Hines, distinguished members of the committee. My name is David A. Garza, Cameron County Commissioner, Precinct 3. I have served in this position since Jan. 1, 2001. I am also a small business owner that has owned and operated an independent pharmacy for the last 42 years. So, Ranking Member Steil, I know about the issues of drug overdose and things of that sort that occur in this world that we live in. I am very cognizant of the impact to families that they can cause.
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
todaynationnews.com

Fed plans to dump migrants in cities far from border: officials

Two elected officials in Texas told The Washington Post that the Biden administration is working on plans to move migrants away from Texas’ overwhelmed border communities and dump them in towns and cities hours from the border. U.S. Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) told The Washington Post that San Angelo,...
SAN ANGELO, TX
People

Texas GOP Passes Agenda Further Targeting LGBTQ+ Community: 'Homosexuality Is an Abnormal Lifestyle Choice'

During this weekend's Texas GOP biennial convention in Houston, delegates voted on — and passed — their latest platform, which includes decisive anti-LGBTQ+ measures. One section of the platform labeled "Homosexuality and Gender Issues" states that "homosexuality is an abnormal lifestyle choice." The Texas Tribune reports that this language is a new addition that was not included in the 2018 or 2020 party platforms.
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Treviño: We need Congress to help with SPI 2nd Causeway project

Good morning, Chairman Hines and distinguished members of the House Select Committee, we want to welcome you to the Rio Grande Valley. In particular, on behalf of Cameron County, welcome. Cameron County is part of the four-county Rio Grande Valley and to say that Cameron County is unique would be...
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission swears in first female mayor

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Mission’s first female mayor was sworn into office. Norie Gonzalez Garza beat former mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña, with over 800 votes in a June 2022 run-off election. Though this is the city’s first female mayor, Garza said it is not her gender but qualifications that make her fit for […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Gov. Abbott discusses ongoing security efforts at the border

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Governor Greg Abbott visited the Rio Grande Valley Friday, sharing state border security updates. Governor Greg Abbott received a border security briefing at the Tomas Garces National Guard Armory. Following the briefing, the Governor provided an update on the state’s border security mission at the Anzalduas International Bridge in […]
MCALLEN, TX
Click2Houston.com

Texas judge won’t let prosecutor cancel scheduled execution of John Ramirez

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A Texas state district judge on Tuesday rejected a prosecutor’s request to cancel the scheduled October execution of John Ramirez, whose death last year was halted in part of a yearslong back-and-forth between the Texas prison system and the U.S. Supreme Court over religious rights of condemned prisoners.
TEXAS STATE
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
5K+
Followers
51
Post
464K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy