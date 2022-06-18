ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
