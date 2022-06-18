ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KLFY News 10
KLFY News 10
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zp5Uu_0gF7yrM100

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of ‘cult-like’ behavior, abuse of indigenous teen

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
Person
Mark Millar
Person
Ezra Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Actor#Traffic Accident#The Baja California Sur#American#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Place
Mexico City
NewsBreak
Netflix
KLFY News 10

Roccaforte Earns First-Team ABCA All-Region Honors

LAFAYETTE – Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns sophomore first baseman Carson Roccaforte was one of 16 players named as a first-team selection to the 2022 ABCA/Rawling NCAA Division I South All-Region Team, the organization announced on Wednesday. The 2022 ABCA/Rawlings NCAA Division I All-Region Teams are comprised of eight regions. The teams are voted on by members of the American […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY News 10

KLFY News 10

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Acadiana's Local News Leader online and on the air.

 https://klfy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy