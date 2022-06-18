Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released
Update: June 19, 2022 - Victim's Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg,...www2.montgomerycountymd.gov
