Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released

NOTE FOR ASSIGNMENT EDITIORS: This is an updated version of a media alert sent out earlier today. The only update is to clarify the event's location. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined at noon on Friday, June 24, in Germantown by representatives from the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, the County Department of Transportation, the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the County Fire and Rescue Service to detail expansion of the County’s early flood warning system. The U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has given Montgomery County 34 new high-tech flood sensors that detect rising water levels and provide early warnings about high water or flooding. They are being installed at flood-prone sites across the County.

