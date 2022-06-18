ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Detectives Investigative Fatal Collision in Damascus; Victim’s Identity Released

montgomerycountymd.gov
 6 days ago

Update: June 19, 2022 - Victim's Name Released in June 18, 2022 Fatality. Gaithersburg, MD - Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police - Collision Reconstruction Unit have identified the victim in the June 18 fatality as 45-year-old Rene Rivas Quinteros from Winchester, Virginia. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Gaithersburg,...

www2.montgomerycountymd.gov

Comments / 0

Related
montgomerycountymd.gov

Two Charged in Connection With Rockville Homicide

Gaithersburg, MD – Two adult males are in custody following a homicide that occurred in a Rockville motel. On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at approximately 11:30 p.m., officers from the Montgomery County 1st District and Rockville City Police Department responded to the 16000 block of Shady Grove Rd., at the Red Roof Inn, for the report of a shooting.
ROCKVILLE, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Germantown Man (LOCATED)

Update: June 23, 2022 - Manuel Casco has been located safe and unharmed. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing man from Germantown. Manuel Casco, age 44, was...
GERMANTOWN, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Concern for Missing Kensington Man (LOCATED)

Update: June 23, 2022 - Edfried "Hans" Gassner has been located safe and unharmed. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 2nd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing Kensington man. Edfried “Hans” Gassner, age...
KENSINGTON, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

LOCATION UPDATED: Montgomery County Executive Elrich to Join Demonstration of County’s New High-Tech Flood Warning Sensors on Friday, June 24, in Germantown

NOTE FOR ASSIGNMENT EDITIORS: This is an updated version of a media alert sent out earlier today. The only update is to clarify the event's location. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich will be joined at noon on Friday, June 24, in Germantown by representatives from the Montgomery County Department of Environmental Protection, the County Department of Transportation, the County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and the County Fire and Rescue Service to detail expansion of the County’s early flood warning system. The U.S Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has given Montgomery County 34 new high-tech flood sensors that detect rising water levels and provide early warnings about high water or flooding. They are being installed at flood-prone sites across the County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Winchester, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Winchester, VA
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
City
Damascus, VA
Damascus, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, MD
Montgomery County, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
City
Damascus, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Crime & Safety
City
Gaithersburg, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Press Releases - County Council

MC311’s Customer Service Center will be the focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery” Tomorrow at 2 p.m. on Radio America. The Montgomery County Bar Foundation Pro Bono Program will also be discussed. ROCKVILLE, Md., June 23, 2022—The featured guests on this...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County to Open Applications for Hotel Relief Grants on Friday, July 1

A new Hotel Relief Grant Program is set to launch on Friday, July 1, for Montgomery County hotels with 10 or more rooms and Bed and Breakfasts with five or more rooms. The ownership of these facilities must be based in Maryland and be able to demonstrate a loss of revenue of 25 percent or more from September 2021 through January 2022 compared to September 2019 through January 2020. Up to $500 per room in Hotel Relief Grant money is available.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Montgomery County Council Audit Committee Meeting on June 23, 2022

The Audit Committee will receive briefings from the Office of the Inspector General and the Office of Internal Audit. The Audit Committee will meet on Thursday, June 23 at 9:30 a.m. to discuss updates from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) and the Office of Internal Audit. The members of the Audit Committee include Government Operations and Fiscal Policy Committee Chair Nancy Navarro, Council President Gabe Albornoz, Council Vice President Glass and Councilmembers Andrew Friedson and Sidney Katz.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
montgomerycountymd.gov

Media Advisory

Weekly Media Briefing with County Executive Elrich and Other County Officials. Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 12:30 p.m. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and other representatives from the County government who help lead the County's ongoing COVID-19 response efforts will host their weekly, virtual media briefing at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22. Ian Anderson, Senior Director of Research, CBRE will join the County Executive to discuss a new report on finding qualified employees for Life Sciences businesses. BioHealth is a booming industry nationwide and the County is part of regionwide cluster that ranks second in the nation in terms of having the right talent pool to fill these jobs.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy