DALLAS — A long-standing feud between Southwest Airlines Co. and Delta Air Lines Inc. over gate space at Dallas Love Field Airport could be coming to an end. The Dallas City Council will consider approving a settlement aimed at resolving an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the airlines at its meeting on Wednesday. The city, which owns Love Field, filed suit in 2015 in the U.S. District Court for the North District of Texas seeking a resolution to the conflict between the major air carriers.

