The Village of Pelham Board of Trustees on Tuesday heard complaints from about a dozen residents who suffered flooding during the June 2 storm. With residents present both virtually and in person, the meeting had representatives from the Fourth to Sixth Avenue area, along with residents from Highbrook Avenue. They came to express their concerns about what they said was a lack of action, saying that moves have been recommended to reduce flooding before, but no concrete action has been taken.

VILLAGE OF PELHAM, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO