Is the Celtics' season a success for making the finals or a failure given how close they got to winning it all?

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Should the Boston Celtics’ 2021-22 season be considered a success for making the 2022 NBA Finals or a failure given how close they were to winning it all before dropping the series near the finish line?

Considering Boston struggled to be a .500 team through the first two months of the season, it seems a bit absurd to call the deepest run by any Celtics squad since 2010 a failure.

Yet the inability to close the series against an aging (if still very good) Golden State Warriors squad with the title so close you could nearly touch it feels like the sort of disappointment that will linger for years if not decades for the players competing for it and the fans pulling for it.

Which lens should we be using to assess such a wild ride of a season so soon after it has ended that the dust has not yet quite settled?

NBC Sports Boston’s Trenni Kusnierek was joined on air by Celtics champ and broadcaster Cedric Maxwell along with Stadium’s Jeff Goodman to sort out exactly this question.

Check out the video embedded above to hear their takes on a season to remember with an end we might be better off forgetting.

