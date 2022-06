One of the most notable decentralized autonomous organizations on the market has suspended operations related to Aave lending platforms, Bloomberg reports. The decentralized organization has voted for disabling the Direct Deposit Module on Aave, which is a direct way of turning off borrowing operations against derivatives like stETH, which had some issues in recent days following the decoupling of the asset from the original ETH due to a lack of liquidity on the platform.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO