Another round of hot weather is in store this week, with potentially record-breaking temperatures and heat index readings that approach 100 degrees in much of lower Michigan. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday are forecast to be the hottest days of the week, with Tuesday especially warm. Temperatures will be in the mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday across lower Michigan and as far north as Traverse City and Charlevoix, with heat index readings likely to be 95-99 degrees.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO