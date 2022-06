2021-22 Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) NHL Central Scouting: 28th (among NA goaltenders) After going undrafted in 2021, Thomas Milic put himself firmly on the map in 2021-22. With a career-high 47 starts and a 2.44 goals-against average (GAA) and .912 save percentage (SV%) during the regular season and an eye-popping 2.29 GAA and .925 SV% along with two shutouts in the playoffs, he was everything and more for the Seattle Thunderbirds. In fact, he led them all the way to the WHL Final against the powerhouse Edmonton Oil Kings. Unfortunately, his team couldn’t ride him to the Memorial Cup as they ended up losing 4-2 in a hard-fought series where he only allowed more than three goals once.

