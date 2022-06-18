ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morehead City, NC

Area Death Notices - June 16, 17 & 18

carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLucille "Jeannie" Matthews, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable...

www.carolinacoastonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
carolinacoastonline.com

Earl Godwin, 80; service June 23

Earl Godwin, 80, of Newport, went to be with his Lord on Sunday, June 19, 2022. His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 23, at Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City, officiated by Rev. John Carswell. Interment will follow at Gethsemane Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 22, at Parkview Baptist Church. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Earl’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Vera Murray, 83; service June 23

Pastor Vera Lee Murray, 83, of Newport went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, NC. Pastor Vera was born in Belgrade, NC to Lee and Mary Spicer on September 11, 1938. She started her career in the Onslow County school system as a secretary and bus driver. Pastor Vera was ordained as a teacher in the body of Christ under the leadership of Apostle L.O. Sanders at Deliverance Evangelistic temple in Jacksonville, NC. Pastor Vera then went on to marry the love of her life, Apostle Willie Lee Murray Sr, on September 24,1978. She then became the Pastor and church administrator of God’s City of Refuge where she served faithfully for more than 40 years. Throughout her ministry she was honored to travel along with her husband internationally as well as mission trips to Hatti.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Reva Ellsworth, 80; private service

Reva Darnell Nelson Ellsworth, 80, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at The Gardens of Trent in New Bern. Reva was born and raised on Harkers Island, North Carolina, and was a current resident of New Bern, NC. She enjoyed spending time with her family the most. Reva loved exploring genealogy, making jewelry, sewing and crocheting, and was always open to travel anywhere.
NEW BERN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, NC
Obituaries
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
Newport, NC
Obituaries
City
Newport, NC
Morehead City, NC
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Irene Austin, 95; service June 25

Irene M. Austin, 95, of Newport, passed away Monday evening June 13, 2022, at her home. Her memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, in the chapel of Noe Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Joseph Park officiating, the family will receive friends prior to the service from 2-3 p.m.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Kay Hartman, 79; service later

Kay Taylor Hartman, 79, of Newport, passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at her home. Kay was very active in life, not only loving and serving her family but also her community. She was a master gardener with the Carteret County cooperative extension agency, Wildwood extension. She was an avid bridge player, very active with St Egberts, serving on the Ladies Guild.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Angela Swindell, 46; service June 25

Angela Dawn Swindell, 46, of Newport, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Grimesland. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 25th, officiated by Pastor Dennis Evans. The family will receive friends and hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Angela’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Lucille Matthews, 53; service June 23

Lucille “Jeannie” Matthews, 53, of Beaufort, passed away Friday, June 17, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, June 23rd, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Pastor Allen Stabley. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through Jeannie’s obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Assisted Living#Carteret Health Care#Munden Funeral Home#Noe Brooks Funeral Home#Arrangements#Swansboro
carolinacoastonline.com

Kathryn Trommer, 87; no service

Kathryn, aka Kathy, Cash, Daugherty Lambach Trommer passed away on June 19th, 2022. She was 87 years old. Kathy was born in Akron, Ohio Feb. 9th, 1935. She married Glenn Marshall Lambach in 1952 and had five children: Michael, Gerald Joseph, Patricia, Susan and Gary. She divorced in 1970. She married Norm Trommer in 1987. In 1990 they retired and relocated to North Carolina. They both became volunteer EMT’s with the Pine Knoll Shores (PKS) Rescue Squad along with teaching and certifying individuals in CPR and the Heimleich maneuver. In addition, they volunteered at the N.C. Aquarium and Head Start, reading to the children. They were active tennis club members in their community for many years.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

New Bern lane to close as crews replace curb and sidewalk

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -New Bern drivers may need to adjust travel times Wednesday while crews replace a curb and sidewalk. The southbound lane will be closed at 1207 Simmons Street in New Bern Wednesday morning, however lanes of travel will be open in both directions. Crews warn because of...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Hyde County brush fire smoke drifting west toward Greenville

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -The smoke from a brush fire in Hyde County is drifting toward west and northwest counties of Eastern Carolina. As of Tuesday, officials said the fire, which is on Ferebee Road, was scaled down to 615 acres from 800, due to more accurate mapping. However, officials say the flames are still just 25% contained.
HYDE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Amateur Radio Society to hold its Field Day this weekend

NEWPORT — The Carteret County Amateur Radio Society will hold its annual Field Day – an emergency preparedness event for HAM radio operators – Saturday and Sunday at Newport Community Park off Howard Boulevard. The event, under the auspices of the American Radio Relay League, will run...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

Fireworks explosion cancels second area July 4th celebration

FRANKLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A second area fireworks display has been canceled due to that deadly explosion in Lenoir County ten days ago. Franklin County says its Independence Day fireworks will not take place because they don’t have enough time to find replacements. On June 10th, property owner...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Hyde County brush fire still growing, now more than 800 acres

PONZER (AP) — Multiple agencies were fighting a brush fire that is affecting hundreds of acres in North Carolina on Monday. What was first reported as a 500-acre brush fire in Hyde County has now widened to 800 acres, according to officials. As of Monday morning, officials say what...
HYDE COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret receives $200,000 stormwater grant from state

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret recently was notified it will receive a $200,000 state grant to begin addressing flooding problems throughout town. The money will come from the N.C. Department of Public Safety and will be used to do surveying, engineering and design work to address flood hot spots.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
WITN

Deputies look for trespassing driver in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying a person wanted for questioning for trespassing in Vanceboro. Deputies received the complaint at 4:00 a.m. Sunday morning. Anyone with information on the driver or their vehicle is asked to contact Craven County...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Two arrested on drug charges in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two men were arrested at a home in Onslow County and are facing several drug-related charges. ON June 16, members of the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit, Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Crime Reduction Team and the Jacksonville Police Department Special Operations Division executed a search warrant at 120 Ben […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy