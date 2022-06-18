Building anger in rural New Mexico erupts in election crisis

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – As a rule addressing protections for workers against potential exposure to wildfire smoke is set to take effect July 1, Oregon OSHA encourages employers and workers to use new resources developed by the division to help understand and comply with the rule. The following free...
After an unusually cool and wet spring, summer weather is expected. to begin in earnest across much of southwest Washington and. northwest Oregon this Friday, continuing through the weekend. For. inland valleys, temperatures will reach well into the 80s Friday,. possibly even reaching the lower 90s in some locations. Further.
Comments / 0