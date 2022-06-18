U.S. Open 2022: Joel Dahmen, 36-hole co-leader, wouldn't be a pro golfer without this chance encounter

BROOKLINE, Mass. — It stayed left. It looked like it wanted to go right, felt like it should have went right. As the ball made its way to the hole, the massive crowd around the 18th green did its best to will it to the right. However, a fan sitting behind the green, seconds before Will Zalatoris’ pulled his putter back in an attempt to send this U.S. Open past 72 holes, whispered, “I’m afraid he’s going to miss left,” and whether he is a prophet or spoke it into existence, Zalatoris’ ball stayed left. Hands on his head, elbows on his knees, Zalatoris was both in disbelief and indignant the ball did not disappear and the crowd’s “OOOOOOOOOhhhhh” signaled it was hoping for the same fate. He glanced one more time at the cup, double-checking what he knew didn’t need to be checked, and when it was confirmed Zalatoris’ head went down again as Matt Fitzpatrick’s arms went up.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO