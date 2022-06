The results are in and WE DID IT... well, Kind of. After months of online voting, San Elizario founds its way on the list on USA Today’s Best Historic Small Towns of 2022. “We ended up #3, 2022 Best Historic Small Town in the USA! and obviously the #1, 2022 Best Historic Small Texas Town!!! Congratulations to US!!!! Thank you USA Today, for the Nomination,” read a post on the San Elizario Historic District’s Facebook page.

SAN ELIZARIO, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO