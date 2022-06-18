ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

4 Automakers Ask U.S. Government to Lift Cap on $7500 EV Tax Credit

By Sebastian Blanco
CAR AND DRIVER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord, GM, Stellantis, and Toyota have all signed on to a letter asking the federal government to do away with the cap on consumer incentives for buying an electric vehicle—which are currently limited to 200,000 vehicles per automaker. The four companies say the number of credits should be...

www.caranddriver.com

Comments / 31

Tony B
3d ago

Why are these automakers wanting to produce this GARBAGE. Why ? Is it because Lets go Brandon said so. His it because the automakers got the green light to rip people off and get away with it. I,m sure they know that EV are disposable vehicle's. Most Americans don't have money to throw in the trash. What is it with Democrats that seem to always got there hands in the auto industry.

Reply(3)
26
Ray Cook
3d ago

EV's can DROP DEAD.Too much payment, higher insurance. Hope nobody buys any. Keep older paid off stuff and gas it.

Reply
15
Nicole Cannon
2d ago

here's the thing...I just took my gas running F150 to Ford for repair. The head of the service department said he doesn't know what all the dealerships are going to do when these vehicles need parts for repair. He went on to say they don't have the parts to do the repairs because of covid. A lot of these parts coming from oversees from places like China. He literally said we will start seeing all these broken down electric vehicles everywhere and the dealerships won't be able to help these folks because they have no parts for repairing them.

Reply(1)
5
