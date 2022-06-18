ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Rumor: Cavaliers open to trading down in draft from No. 14

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Re6rD_0gF7fgrB00
David Dermer-USA TODAY Sports

With the NBA draft less than a week away, the Cleveland Cavaliers have reportedly signaled they are willing to trade down from the 14th pick, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Cleveland has hosted several prospects it could target at 14, and several others projected to go later in the first round. The team, led by president Koby Altman, would reportedly entertain moving down if it could acquire an additional future first-rounder.

The Cavaliers hit a home run last year by taking Evan Mobley with the third pick and will likely be looking to take the best player available on Thursday. However, if they can move down and acquire future draft capital, they could elect to do so.

Altman & Co. figure to have a busy summer ahead with the draft and free agency. They also have to address the contract situation with Collin Sexton, who is a restricted free agent and is eligible for an extension. However, his future in Cleveland is not set in stone.

Cleveland was a surprise team that stayed near the top of the standings until it dealt with several injuries toward the end of the season and missed the playoffs. It is looking to improve this offseason and could get started on Thursday.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Rockets reportedly have to pay John Wall millions of dollars not to play for them again and fans were thrilled for him

John Wall’s career has been utter chaos since being traded from the Wizards. His contract situation has been one of the most perplexing we’ve ever seen in the NBA. Dude has only played 40 games in the last 3 seasons but has made hundreds of millions of dollars. He was shut down by the Houston Rockets in the middle of the 2020-21 season and, well, we haven’t seen him since.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans

The Golden State Warriors are set to have their championship parade on Monday, but unlike the usual celebrations, the 2022 festivities will be slightly different. According to Kylen Mills of KRON4 News, the Warriors’ parade in downtown San Francisco won’t feature a rally before and after the event. The players also won’t give out public […] The post REPORT: Stephen Curry, Warriors’ championship parade update won’t please fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Basketball
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Cleveland, OH
Basketball
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title

The Golden State Warriors are celebrating their 2022 NBA title on Monday with an epic championship parade in the Bay Area. By no surprise, there are already some must-see moments, with Klay Thompson already grabbing the spotlight with one of them. Klay couldn’t help but clown Stephen Curry for crying on the court after Game […] The post Warriors’ Klay Thompson roasts Stephen Curry for on-court tears after winning 2022 NBA title appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TMZ.com

Klay Thompson Accidentally Knocks Over Woman At Warriors' Parade

2:20 PM PT -- The Warriors' title celebration just had its first hiccup ... Klay Thompson accidentally barreled into a woman -- causing her to hit the ground hard. Thompson was hanging with some Golden State fans, when he slipped and knocked a woman over. Thankfully, despite hitting the deck...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Collin Sexton
NBC Sports

Report: Hornets hesitant to match max offer sheet to Miles Bridges

After his agent – Rich Paul – talked him out of accepting a (reportedly $60 million) contract extension last offseason, Miles Bridges is set to earn far more as a restricted free agent this summer. Maybe not with the Hornets, though. Shams Charania of The Athletic:. Rival executives...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fadeawayworld.net

Ayesha Curry Was Seen Dancing Provocatively With The Finals MVP Trophy At The Warriors' After Party

The Golden State Warriors were counted out by several people before the season started and even during their playoff run, but they proved all their doubters wrong by winning the NBA championship. During that time, there was a lot of trash talk happening between the Warriors and the teams they were playing, notably the Grizzlies and even during the Celtics series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry's Parade Outfit Is Going Viral Today

Fresh off his NBA Finals win and being awarded the Finals MVP award, Steph Curry is celebrating his win in a parade with the Golden State Warriors today. And he's celebrating it in style. Before the parade started, Curry took to social media to show off his outfit for today's...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Rumor#Sports#The Cleveland Cavaliers#Altman Co
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rutgers basketball rolls out another offer to Drew McKenna

A new offer went out from the Rutgers men’s basketball program this week to Drew McKenna. The class of 2024 recruit has become a priority recruit for a number of top programs. The offer from Rutgers is the third from a Big Ten program for McKenna. A 6-foot-6 forward at Glenelg Country School (Ellicott City, MD), he also holds offers from Maryland, UConn and Illinois in addition to Rutgers. The Dragons went 3-13 last season. He is currently unraked by 247Sports. As is typical of head coach Steve Pikiell, McKenna has a lot of tools that fit into the Rutgers system. He is good defensively, has good length and McKenna holds good range as he can shoot from the perimeter. RelatedRutgers basketball: Yahoo! Sports has Ron Harper as a second round pick He tweeted about the June 20:   Blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University ❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/IEG5qsnch1 — Drew Mckenna (@drewmcknna) June 21, 2022 For Rutgers, the class of 2024 is already off to an impressive start. Gavin Griffiths, a four-star recruit, has committed to the program. He is ranked as the No. 32 recruit in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jabari Walker goes to the Knicks in CBS Sports mock draft

The verdict is out on Colorado Buffaloes star Jabari Walker. At this rate, Walker is essentially a lock to get drafted in the 2022 NBA draft on Thursday night. The question now is, where does he go? Walker impressed in the NBA combine and even in events after the combine, so it makes sense why Walker decided to keep his name in and finish his collegiate career with the Buffs. Walker then got hit hard with NBA workouts from a number of teams, and that is a terrific sign. In the latest mock draft from Kyle Boone of CBS Sports, Walker was slotted to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Rumor Has It
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Browns Quarterback Trade Rumors

The Cleveland Browns acquired QB1 Deshaun Watson in a blockbuster trade earlier this offseason. But given the increasing probability that three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback starts the 2022 season under league suspension, the franchise may be on the hunt for another QB option. According to Browns insider Jake Trotter of ESPN, the...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy