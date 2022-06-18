ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco's Jamaree Bouyea expected to garner two-way interest

By Cody Taylor
 3 days ago
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Former San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea is reportedly expected to draw two-way interest from teams in the NBA draft, according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

Bouyea, who was named to the All-WCC first team, averaged 17.3 points, five rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals last season as a senior. He helped guide the Dons to their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 1998 and was the second-leading scorer in the conference.

The 6-foot-2 standout is considered to be a potential second-round pick this year. However, if he goes undrafted, he would have the opportunity to sign with a team that best suits his skills and future development.

Bouyea said playing four years at San Francisco helped prepare him to be an all-around point guard at the next level. He has improved as a ballhandler and in his ability to see the floor better to get others involved.

The soon-to-be 23-year-old could be a player to watch on draft night. Some believe he has the potential to step in and contribute immediately and teams could line up to take him, as a result.

The NBA draft will tip off on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. EDT.

