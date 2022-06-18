ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Riverview Apartments

MATC Times
 4 days ago

Live in a quiet Riverwest neighborhood nestled among nature along the Milwaukee River. Riverview Apartments...

www.matctimes.com

MATC Times

Hamilton Manor Apartments

The property is located in Milwaukee at 3700 S 61st street. We have a 2 bedroom unit available. It is very spacious and has a large living room. Two parking spaces are included in the rent. The unit has a stove, range, air conditioner, garbage disposal, and refrigerator included. Heat,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

7930 Harwood Ave

Luxurious 2B2B Ranch - Located less than 1 mile away from the Medical College of Wisconsin and the Village of Wauwatosa! Relax and enjoy your spacious new home in the heart of Wauwatosa! Restaurants, coffee shops, athletic clubs, shopping, farmer's markets, scenic walking trails and so much more are all within walking distance! We know you'll love our beautiful ranch layout!
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

1456 N. Farwell Avenue

Studio Apartment on Farwell Avenue - Less than 3 miles South from UWM campus. Buses run all times of the day from right outside your front or back door to all different locations. Just steps to Lake Front access for running trail or festivals. Blocks from Brady street for shopping and dining.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

Merrill Park Apartments

Merrill Park Neighborhood, studios, one and two bedrooms with flexible month to month leasing, heat and internet included, laundry on site, underground parking. General Rental Requirements: Must have rental references of 12 months within the last twelve months from a landlord. No evictions (unless paid/dismissed) Monthly income should be minimum two the three times monthly rent depending on utilities included. Students: must be full time with proof of enrollment in current/upcoming.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

N92 W17358 Appleton Ave

Spacious 1 Bedroom Lofted Apartment *RECENTLY UPDATED* - Thank you for your interest in Appleton Place Apartments. We are now renting a beautiful 1 bedroom lofted apartment. This apartment boasts high vaulted cathedral ceilings with a skylight, offering true natural lighting. With an open concept layout this space is perfect for either modern day entertainment or for staying in on a cozy Wisconsin winter night.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

2226 S. 89th Street

Beautiful updated 2 bdrm across street from Aurora Med. Center! - Nicely updated 2 bedroom unit in an apartment across the street from Aurora West Allis Medical Center. Updated kitchen and bath. Includes stove, refrigerator, and assigned parking. Downstairs there is a storage unit and laundry hookups. If you have any questions or would like to set up a showing, please call our office at 414-899-7393.
WEST ALLIS, WI
MATC Times

2628 N Stowell Ave

Stowell Manor-Professionally Managed By Wellston Apartments - Stowell Manor is a pet free community located behind Sendik’s on Downer Avenue. Offering one bedroom apartment homes Stowell Manor includes heat, water and sewer. Stowell Manor features unique one bedroom floor plans with ample closet space. Apartment interiors offer a vintage...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

1327 E Colorado St

$1345 – 2 BR, 1 BA Upper Unit - Remodeled with Stainless Appliances - 1333 E Colorado St - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has stainless appliances including a dishwasher, all new windows, living room, dining room, hardwood floors and a small balcony. Located in Bayview, it's also close to Lake Michigan, Outpost Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! $1345/month with a $1345 security deposit required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Up to 2 cats allowed with a one time fee of $150/cat. one off-street parking spot is included.
MILWAUKEE, WI
MATC Times

9110 W. North Avenue

Great 1 BR in Wauwatosa - Great 1 BR upper in Wauwatosa! Near Froedtert, Children's Hospital, Medical College of Wisconsin and Mayfair. Available 6/1. Rent is $795/month. refrigerator and stove are included. Freshly refinished hardwood floors. Please contact Rob at 414-803-5789 to schedule a showing. Credit check is required. Good...
WAUWATOSA, WI
MATC Times

N86 W16351 Appleton Ave.

Sunny 1 bedroom with Heat! ****MOVE IN SPECIAL!!!**** - **$745/month for 1st 6 months of a 12 month lease then $845 for 2nd 6 months of 12 month lease! $500 Security Deposit**. Located in the heart of Menomonee Falls, tenants of this building enjoy the easy commute to all of their favorite places. Walking distance to tons of shopping! Get all of your favorite foods just a short distance away. This quiet building has off-street parking. Stay out of the laundry mat and use the coin-operated laundry rooms on-site. Closet space is not an issue in these units, with a large closet in the bedroom and a large coat closet in the hallway. Keep your extra belongings in the large storage units in the basement.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
MATC Times

4474 N Oakland Ave

Spacious Shorewood One Bedroom! Heat included! - Amazing location in the heart of Shorewood! Located near the Colectivo coffee shop, this building is within walking distance of tons of restaurants and shops along Oakland Avenue. This spacious one bedroom corner apartment home features vintage details and hardwood floors. Corner unit...
SHOREWOOD, WI

