3226 S. 108th

$1345 – 2 BR, 1 BA Upper Unit - Remodeled with Stainless Appliances - 1333 E Colorado St - This remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment has stainless appliances including a dishwasher, all new windows, living room, dining room, hardwood floors and a small balcony. Located in Bayview, it's also close to Lake Michigan, Outpost Foods and around the corner from Kinnickinnic Avenue with plenty of restaurants, great bars and exciting nightlife! $1345/month with a $1345 security deposit required. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Up to 2 cats allowed with a one time fee of $150/cat. one off-street parking spot is included.
