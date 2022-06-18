Two arrested, police find gun and drugs after brief car chase in NE Portland

The Forest Grove Police Department describes calls for service from June 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 3 Police received a rather colorful phone call from an irate man wanting to know why a Forest Grove police officer left a business card at his door. Officers explained it pertained to the numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants he currently had outstanding. After a long phone call...
