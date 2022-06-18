ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Two arrested, police find gun and drugs after brief car chase in NE Portland

By KATU Staff
kpic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested two people on Friday night after a brief car chase in northeast...

The Oregonian

Tigard man, 24, shot and killed by police in Clackamas County was armed, DA’s office says

The man shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Clackamas County early Saturday after an attempted traffic stop was identified Tuesday as a 24-year-old from Tigard. Authorities suspected Derrick D. Clark was driving under the influence and tried to stop his car about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Southeast Wood and Railroad avenues, but he didn’t pull over and ended up in a ditch, according to information released by Clackamas County District Attorney John Wentworth’s office.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Police investigating man’s death in NE Portland as homicide

A man who was found dead in Northeast Portland on Monday afternoon did not die of natural causes, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, officials said. Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue around 1:45 p.m. and found the victim dead. Police did not say whether the man was suffering from any visible injuries or how he may have died, but homicide investigators have taken over the case.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for involvement in Portland riots

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – An Indiana man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for “intentionally jeopardizing the lives of police officers, destroying public property, and encouraging others to commit violence,” during the 2020 Portland protests. The U.S. District Attorney’s Office of Oregon said Malik Fard Muhammad,...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: 'Cocaine' found to be powdered sugar

The Forest Grove Police Department describes calls for service from June 3-9, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, June 3 Police received a rather colorful phone call from an irate man wanting to know why a Forest Grove police officer left a business card at his door. Officers explained it pertained to the numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants he currently had outstanding. After a long phone call...
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

Man dies after shooting at Raymond Park in SE Portland

Lake Oswego memory march fights darkness of Alzheimer’s on longest day of the year. Package free grocery Real Refillery hopes to change the way you shop. Former Portland Trail Blazers player Caleb Swanigan has died at 25. Former Portland Trail Blazers player and Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan has died...
PORTLAND, OR

