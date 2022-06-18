Two arrested, police find gun and drugs after brief car chase in NE Portland

A man who was found dead in Northeast Portland on Monday afternoon did not die of natural causes, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide, officials said. Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of Northeast 81st Avenue around 1:45 p.m. and found the victim dead. Police did not say whether the man was suffering from any visible injuries or how he may have died, but homicide investigators have taken over the case.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO