Get ready to shine bright, League of Legends fans. Riot Games is bringing summoners back to the city of Valoran with a new Star Guardian event for the summer. In a new trailer, Riot gave a glimpse into some of the visuals fans could expect to see, including some Easter eggs pertaining to some of the members of the group. It was an impressive display from the animation team, who has fans clamoring for another animated series after showing off their capability to create beautiful aesthetics through modern anime art styles.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO