Man charged with murder of 21-year-old woman in West Lawn

By CBS Chicago
 3 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged after shooting and killing a woman in West Lawn last Sunday.

Arnaldo Coronel, 32, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

He is identified as the offender who shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in the 6400 block of South Kilbourne on June 12.

Police said the victim was in an argument with another woman when the offender approached and fired shots.

She was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the forehead and body and was pronounced dead.

Coronel was arrested Thursday in the 3400 block of West 66th Place.

He is due in bond court Saturday.

No further information was immediately available.

