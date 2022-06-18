ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

ASWA Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor

By Christopher Walsh
BamaCentral
BamaCentral
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIr1c_0gF7Woaq00

The Hall of Fame is the highest honor by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Alabama Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame celebrates and recognizes those who have excelled in the profession throughout the years, and is the organization's highest honor.

To be considered for induction a candidate must fulfill four requirements:

1. A nominee must have been a full-time sports writer in the state of Alabama for at least 10 years.

2. Full-time sports writers will include those who worked or have worked at a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a wire service, an Internet service, a specialty sports publication or a magazine published in the state of Alabama.

3. The Association established a Hall of Honor to recognize those individuals whose service has been instrumental to the growth and success of the ASWA, but who do not meet the criteria outlined in Paragraph 2.

4 . Hall of Fame inductees will continue to be determined by a vote of the ASWA membership. The executive committee will select three finalists based on nominations and the previous year's results. To be elected, a nominee must receive more than 65 percent of the votes cast.

ALABAMA SPORTS WRITERS HALL OF FAME

1983: Benny Marshall (Birmingham News), Zipp Newman (Birmingham News), Bob Phillips (Birmingham Age-Herald and Post-Herald)

1986: Sam Adams (Montgomery Advertiser-Alabama Journal)

1989: Alf Van Hoose (Birmingham News), Naylor Stone (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1992: Ronald Weathers (Birmingham News)

1993: Bill Lumpkin (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1997: Bill Shelton (Cullman Times), Jimmy Smothers (Gadsden Times)

2000: Jimmy Bryan (Birmingham News), Bill Easterling (Huntsville Times)

2001: Clyde Bolton (Birmingham News)

2002: Jerry Bryan (Birmingham News)

2003: John Pruett (Huntsville Times)

2006 : Wayne Martin (Birmingham News)

2008: Charles Hollis (Birmingham News)

2012: Kirk McNair (Bama Magazine)

2013: Ron Ingram (Birmingham News)

2018 : Tommy Hicks (Mobile Press-Register)

2022 : Cecil Hurt (Tuscaloosa News), Mark McCarter (Huntsville Times)

There had been only one person inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame since 2013, a streak ended this year with additions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0zaJ_0gF7Woaq00

Presenter: Chad Mize

Joey Blackwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=102rS6_0gF7Woaq00

In honor of Cecil Hurt

Alabama Athletics

ASWA 2022 Hall of Fame: Cecil Hurt, Part II (; 4:42)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJaqd_0gF7Woaq00

Mark McCarter joined John Pruett as being named to the Hall of Fame after years of outstanding work at the Huntsville Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JZ3pn_0gF7Woaq00

Presenter: Patricia McCarter

Joey Blackwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n6VB3_0gF7Woaq00

Mark McCarter gives his Hall of Fame induction speech.

Joey Blackwell

Hall of Honor

2007 : David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)

2009 : Larry White (University of Alabama)

2018 : Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State)

2021 : Ivan Maisel

2022 : Vic Knight

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081rQW_0gF7Woaq00

The highest accolades that the ASWA bestows is either the Hall of Fame or the Hall of Honor.

The latter recognizes individuals who have either been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general, and he or she has a strong Alabama tie.

When we put this person’s name up for consideration, not a single person voted against his induction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2elG21_0gF7Woaq00

Presenter: Tommy Hicks

Joey Blackwell

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihDGw_0gF7Woaq00

In honor of Vic Knight

Comments / 0

Related
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
brproud.com

Family ties lead to Alabama Commitment for Eli Holstein

BATON ROUGE – The state of Louisiana is a hotbed for high school football and over the past decade South LA has produced some of the country’s top high school quarterbacks. Zachary’s Eli Holstein is no exception. The 4-star quarterback shocked the state this summer by committing...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
AL.com

Alabama tightens rules on foul-smelling sludge after complaints

Alabama’s environmental regulators have tightened state rules for using food processing waste or sewage sludge as fertilizer in response to numerous complaints about the practice generated across Alabama over the past two years and reported on extensively by AL.com. The Alabama Environmental Management Commission -- the appointed body that...
ALABAMA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Phillips
24hip-hop.com

Alabama’s Dope Official Is Up Next

Recently, there have been a rise in the Alabama artists to enter the hip hop industry. From Yung Bleu to Big Yavo; Alabama has become a great contender in rap community. One of these artists on the rise is Dope Official. Born and raised in Jackson, Alabama; a town located not far from Mobile, AL. According to Dope, “rap influences were the OG’s from my neighborhood, people like “Wild Hawg Records” “Bama Heat” DJ Ice D (RIP) and others were bosses in the streets.” Hip Hop always fascinated Dope and at age 15 he began rapping. Currently Dope has one album & 2 two mixtapes.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Tereshia Huffman, Alabama House of Representatives District 56

Political experience: Member, Birmingham Water Works board; field organizer for Mayor Randall Woodfin’s 2021 campaign. Professional experience: Previous community organizer for House District 60. Worked in the office of Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, including in human resources and in human services; managed a streetcar project, worked on time-saving and information technology programs, secured funding for 350,000 meals for children during the summer. Worked in the office of DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond, where she led projects on water infrastructure and blight removal and started an urban garden food project. Worked in a child advocacy center, REV and KHA consulting. Has worked for Birmingham Promise as a student outreach coordinator since October.
ALABAMA STATE
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Patrick Sellers, Alabama House of Representatives District 57

Professional experience: Pastor of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church; former pastor of Cathedral Faith Baptist Church; former orthopedic first assistant, Children’s of Alabama. Served in the U.S. Army and Reserves. Member of former board member, Birmingham Easonian Baptist Bible College, Southern Christian Leadership Conference, Birmingham-Jefferson County Transit Authority; Project Zion Inc.; SouthWest Community Development Corporation; Mount Pilgrim District Association.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn University#The Hall Of Fame#Association#Birmingham News#Post Herald
AL.com

Church shooting, church split, NIL collective: Down in Alabama

At one time, Frazer Memorial Methodist Church in Montgomery was the largest United Methodist Church affiliate in Alabama. Now, it’s not a United Methodist Church at all. On today’s briefing we’ll explain what’s happened at the church. Also, two people were killed and another seriously injured during a shooting at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, and one of the NIL trends has made its way to Auburn with the Plains NIL Club.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Cement Maker to Double Workforce at Alabama Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A manufacturer of advanced building materials plans...
PRATTVILLE, AL
BamaCentral

BamaCentral

Birmingham, AL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

BamaCentral is a FanNation channel covering University of Alabama athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/alabama

Comments / 0

Community Policy