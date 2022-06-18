ASWA Hall of Fame and Hall of Honor

The Hall of Fame is the highest honor by the Alabama Sports Writers Association

Alabama Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame celebrates and recognizes those who have excelled in the profession throughout the years, and is the organization's highest honor.

To be considered for induction a candidate must fulfill four requirements:

1. A nominee must have been a full-time sports writer in the state of Alabama for at least 10 years.

2. Full-time sports writers will include those who worked or have worked at a daily newspaper, a weekly newspaper, a wire service, an Internet service, a specialty sports publication or a magazine published in the state of Alabama.

3. The Association established a Hall of Honor to recognize those individuals whose service has been instrumental to the growth and success of the ASWA, but who do not meet the criteria outlined in Paragraph 2.

4 . Hall of Fame inductees will continue to be determined by a vote of the ASWA membership. The executive committee will select three finalists based on nominations and the previous year's results. To be elected, a nominee must receive more than 65 percent of the votes cast.

ALABAMA SPORTS WRITERS HALL OF FAME

1983: Benny Marshall (Birmingham News), Zipp Newman (Birmingham News), Bob Phillips (Birmingham Age-Herald and Post-Herald)

1986: Sam Adams (Montgomery Advertiser-Alabama Journal)

1989: Alf Van Hoose (Birmingham News), Naylor Stone (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1992: Ronald Weathers (Birmingham News)

1993: Bill Lumpkin (Birmingham Post-Herald)

1997: Bill Shelton (Cullman Times), Jimmy Smothers (Gadsden Times)

2000: Jimmy Bryan (Birmingham News), Bill Easterling (Huntsville Times)

2001: Clyde Bolton (Birmingham News)

2002: Jerry Bryan (Birmingham News)

2003: John Pruett (Huntsville Times)

2006 : Wayne Martin (Birmingham News)

2008: Charles Hollis (Birmingham News)

2012: Kirk McNair (Bama Magazine)

2013: Ron Ingram (Birmingham News)

2018 : Tommy Hicks (Mobile Press-Register)

2022 : Cecil Hurt (Tuscaloosa News), Mark McCarter (Huntsville Times)

There had been only one person inducted into the ASWA Hall of Fame since 2013, a streak ended this year with additions.

Presenter: Chad Mize Joey Blackwell

In honor of Cecil Hurt Alabama Athletics

ASWA 2022 Hall of Fame: Cecil Hurt, Part II (; 4:42)

Mark McCarter joined John Pruett as being named to the Hall of Fame after years of outstanding work at the Huntsville Times.

Presenter: Patricia McCarter Joey Blackwell

Mark McCarter gives his Hall of Fame induction speech. Joey Blackwell

Hall of Honor

2007 : David Housel (Auburn University), Don Naman (Talladega Speedway), Charles Thornton (University of Alabama)

2009 : Larry White (University of Alabama)

2018 : Greg Seitz (Jacksonville State)

2021 : Ivan Maisel

2022 : Vic Knight

The highest accolades that the ASWA bestows is either the Hall of Fame or the Hall of Honor. The latter recognizes individuals who have either been instrumental to the growth and success of ASWA, or to sports journalism in general, and he or she has a strong Alabama tie. When we put this person’s name up for consideration, not a single person voted against his induction.

Presenter: Tommy Hicks Joey Blackwell