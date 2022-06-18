ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators in the mix for this 4-star Virginia linebacker

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Florida doesn’t often dip its toes into the recruiting grounds of Richmond, Virginia, but they are for a linebacker like Kaveion Keys. The four-star recruit out of Varina High picked up an offer from the Gators back on May 25, and he hopes to visit campus soon after getting the unexpected news, according to 247Sports.

Inside linebackers coach Jay Bateman made the offer to the 6-foot-3-inch, 205-pound rising senior on a visit to Varina. Both come from the same area and have been in touch for a while. The Gators will lean on that relationship and Florida’s prestige to play catch up with the likes of North Carolina, Penn State and Virginia Tech among others.

“They (Florida) are a National Championship program,” Keys said. “I would say they have some legends like Tim Tebow. You can count them all. It was special because I know their program they want to win and win now. I feel like I can help them out if I wanted to go there.”

Keys’ head coach told 247Sports that they could visit UF in June or July for an unofficial trip and there have been talks of an official visit but nothing has materialized from either conversation just yet. Penn State is set to host him on an official visit on June 24 and North Carolina got him on June 3.

A four-star recruit on the 247Sports composite, Keys is ranked No. 321 overall in the class of 2023 and at No. 23 among linebackers.

