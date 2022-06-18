Napier a big factor for this 2023 OL recruit leading up to official visit

One of the names currently in Gainesville for an official visit with the Florida Gators is Sean Thompkins, an unranked recruit out of Covington, Georgia, that picked up an offer from the Orange and Blue on May 18.

Florida has picked things up since then and finds itself in the mix with Baylor, Kentucky and

down the home stretch of Thompkins’ recruitment. He wants to make a decision before his senior season begins so he can focus on football, according to 247Sports, and that puts a clock on things. Fortunately, Thompkins has taken enough of a liking to the most important man at UF when it comes to his recruitment, Billy Napier.

“I built a relationship with [Napier] early,” Thompkins said to 247Sports. “When I make my decision, I want to know who my head coach is going to be on a personal level and I’ve been able to do that with him.”

Thompkins has spent plenty of time on the phone with Napier and Co., but this visit will give him face time with the coaches he could wind up spending the next two to five years with. He’s looking for a home away from away of sorts, and Florida’s family-style approach to recruiting matches that well.

His official visits to Baylor (June 10) and Kentucky (June 13) went well, so Florida has some impressing to do. Tennessee will get him in July and then it’s time to think about where he wants to play. Maybe one of the major services will give him a rating by then, too.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!