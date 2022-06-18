ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Napier a big factor for this 2023 OL recruit leading up to official visit

By David Rosenberg
 3 days ago
One of the names currently in Gainesville for an official visit with the Florida Gators is Sean Thompkins, an unranked recruit out of Covington, Georgia, that picked up an offer from the Orange and Blue on May 18.

Florida has picked things up since then and finds itself in the mix with Baylor, Kentucky and

down the home stretch of Thompkins’ recruitment. He wants to make a decision before his senior season begins so he can focus on football, according to 247Sports, and that puts a clock on things. Fortunately, Thompkins has taken enough of a liking to the most important man at UF when it comes to his recruitment, Billy Napier.

“I built a relationship with [Napier] early,” Thompkins said to 247Sports. “When I make my decision, I want to know who my head coach is going to be on a personal level and I’ve been able to do that with him.”

Thompkins has spent plenty of time on the phone with Napier and Co., but this visit will give him face time with the coaches he could wind up spending the next two to five years with. He’s looking for a home away from away of sorts, and Florida’s family-style approach to recruiting matches that well.

His official visits to Baylor (June 10) and Kentucky (June 13) went well, so Florida has some impressing to do. Tennessee will get him in July and then it’s time to think about where he wants to play. Maybe one of the major services will give him a rating by then, too.

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tommy Kinsler, 6-6 330-pound OL out of Florida, announces SEC commitment

Tommy Kinsler, a mammoth offensive line recruit out of Ocala, Florida (Trinity Catholic), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Kinsler has said he'll play for the Florida Gators, as he has a reported 19 offers, and was recruited to Florida by Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton. Kinsler, a 3-star recruit, is the No. 85 offensive tackle recruit in the class of 2023, and the No. 138 player in the state of Florida, according to the 247Sports Composite. Kinsler has said he recently visited Rutgers, and plans to visit Miami later this month.
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Simpson: FWC TrophyCatch bass caught at Newnans

Early this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tagged 10 largemouth bass living in 10 water bodies throughout Florida. Area bassers were excited to learn that one of those bass wearing a bright pink reward tag was swimming about in Gainesville’s own Newnans Lake as part of FWC’s TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration! program. Each tag carries with it considerable prizes, provided the fish’s captor follows the required TrophyCatch protocol.
floridianpress.com

Political Committee Defends Airing Mooney Drug Dealing TV ad

State Rep. Jim Mooney (R) is pushing back against the TV ad the Floridians for Truth Now political action committee has been airing about the Representative’s past arrest for drug trafficking, and has sent Comcast a cease and desist letter threatening legal action if the ad is not taken down.
FLORIDA STATE
mainstreetdailynews.com

Meet the Candidates: Alachua County School Board

Four of the five Alachua County School Board seats are up for election in August, and two candidates have qualified for each of the non-partisan races. Leanetta McNealy, who holds the District 4 seat, is the only school board member whose seat is not up for re-election. Gunnar F. Paulson, who holds the District 3 seat, is not running for re-election.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County, Lake City receive state grants

Alachua County and Lake City received $4 million and $2 million, respectively, after Gov. Ron DeSantis awarded $28.4 million in grant funding for economic growth and community resiliency on Tuesday. “Supporting the growth and resilience of Florida communities is the best way to ensure Florida’s strong future,” DeSantis said in...
WCJB

Gainesville man accused of beating girlfriend and keeping children from leaving

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating his girlfriend and trapping her children in their home. According to the arrest report, deputies responded to the home on Northwest 31st Avenue just after midnight on Monday morning. The victim showed officers her nose ring was ripped out of her face by Farad Hutton, 33. She then told deputies her three children were still inside the home with Hutton.
GAINESVILLE, FL
