A mother caught her daughter doing a stunning performance with one of the stable’s horses. It’s about a small girl from Staunton, Virginia, who has her own daily routine of reading her books to her four-legged companion, whom she not only rides but also reads to every morning.
ST. PETERSBURG — Apollo is only 2, but he’s growing up fast. He knows the names of colors and how to ask questions to satisfying his growing curiosity. His parents nourish him with fresh chicken eggs, organic vegetables and the occasional bug. He loves looking out the window and crushing pistachios into his sharp, clawed feet.
Comments / 0