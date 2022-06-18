Current, Former Vols Give Back to Youth With Legends of Tennessee Camp

The Legends of Tennessee Football Camp provides a very unique experience to its participants. They receive instruction, training, and wisdom from many guys who were highly successful at the college level, with some making it to the NFL.

The camp was initially the Phillip Fulmer Hall of Fame Football Camp. As Fulmer's role around the University of Tennessee and the athletic department grew, his time for the camp was constricted.

Former Tennessee running back Jabari "Juice" Davis stepped in to continue what was already a great format. The camp was rebranded "The Legends of Tennessee" and now features former Vols of different eras all coming together to educate, instruct, and train the next generation of kids.

However, this year's camp's turned out to be a bit different, as current Vols joined the former Vols who continue to give back. Many of the campers are in middle school and younger, so many of the legends were long gone from Tennessee prior to many of the campers even being born, so bringing in current players on the roster added even more energy and excitement to the camp.

The camp concluded its season with a three-day event at Sevier County High School (Tenn.) The finale saw over 100 kids and their parents show up to take part in this event, and all left with a lot of great wisdom and smiles on their faces.

Two current wide receivers on the roster showed up multiple days for the event and actively spoke about their experiences and decisions to give back to the youth.

"I've got little brothers, so a big part of what I like doing is giving back to little kids," second-year receiver Walker Merrill said at the event. "I was in the same spot they are, so being able to give back and understanding these kids look up to us, so it's just a blessing. I'm really blessed to be in the position I am."

The 6-foot-1 and 195-pound sophomore even offered up some words of encouragement to the young guys at all ages. "

"Never give up," Merrill said. "I was in a spot where I had people telling me all the time that I was never going to be big enough or be in the spot I am in right now, so I'm living a dream that people told me I couldn't have. So I tell people not to be discouraged when people tell you, you can't do things because you can do anything you put your mind to."

Rising-junior receiver Jalin Hyatt was also in attendance for the camp and had a blast with the kids. Hyatt has always been open about his desire to give back to the youth.

"I remember when I used to be young, you know?" Hyatt said near the conclusion of the camp. "I wanted to go to all the camps too, so just being out here to educate them, helping them get better at football, that is just the ultimate goal, to show love to those who support me."

Hyatt did not leave the camp without receiving some tips and training himself. Anthony Hancock was also in attendance on the last day. Hancock was a WR at the University of Tennessee from 1978 to 1981 and was a first-round draft pick (11th overall) to the Kansas City Chiefs in 1982.

"That was my first time actually talking to him," Hyatt said of this. "He is a very-very good mentor as far as what he knows about the game. You know he was drafted by the Chiefs. He was just telling me his experiences and what he has learned from it, so it was just good to come out and help the kids but then have him help me while I'm out here; man, it just shows how Tennessee is and how much of a family we really are. We want everybody to get better, so I love that. You know he (Hancock) knows everything about the little stuff in the game. Once you watch a certain amount of film, a certain amount of plays, it's not just playing. It's about all the little things at the end of the day, and he obviously knows all of that. He was teaching me a few things, how to get out of breaks quicker, how to see the ball quicker, things like that."

As the camp season for the Legends Camp has concluded, it appears this camp will only continue to get bigger and better as each year passes. Now you have current guys who also take pride in giving back and participating in this, which will assuredly close the age gap between the campers and some of the legends and help add even more perspective for the young campers.