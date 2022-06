The problem with the DeFi space right now is that is isn’t that welcoming to newcomers. Removing third parties from transactions and giving real people real control over their money has huge benefits for populations across the planet, but those benefits have not yet been communicated properly to the mainstream. Everyone can benefit from DeFi, but not everyone knows it. And if digital currencies are really going to emerge out of tech-savvy circles and into the mainstream, this communication needs to improve.

2 DAYS AGO