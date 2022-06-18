Hyrrokin’s Gift

With its subscription revenue waning, streaming service Netflix recently cut scores of jobs within its animation department. That spelled curtains for a number of kid-oriented works, including Meghan’s in-development series Pearl which was to feature a young girl learning life lessons from inspiring female historical figures. But luckily for fans of girl-positive cartooning, this fantasy epic about Maisie Brumble, a young British girl of colour (voiced by Zaris-Angel Hator), who stows away on a ship to find adventure hunting sea beasts, must have been too far along the production line to get the axe. Sporting the kind of lavish detail and splashy effects (water shots are notoriously expensive) that drains the budget in animation, this visually sumptuous work is impressive enough to raise hopes that Netflix won’t give up entirely on cartoons.

TV SERIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO