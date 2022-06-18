ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Video: President Biden Falls Off Bike

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden fell off a bike on Saturday while riding near his...

710wor.iheart.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Chicago

Biden falls off bike following beach ride near Delaware home

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden fell when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware, but wasn't hurt in the tumble."I'm good," he told reporters after U.S. Secret Service agents quickly helped him up. "I got my foot caught" in the toe cages.Biden, 79, and first lady Jill Biden were wrapping up a morning ride when the president decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. Biden, who was wearing a helmet, took the spill when he tried to dismount, apparently falling on his right side and rolling onto his back before being helped up.The president quickly collected himself and spent several minutes chatting with people who had gathered to watch him bike. Biden did not need medical attention and is "fine", according to a White House statement.The Bidens are spending a long weekend at their Rehoboth Beach home. They marked their 45th wedding anniversary on Friday. 
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Complex

Joe Biden Falls Off Bike Near Vacation Home

Joe Biden took a spill on his bike, but it looks like he’ll be okay. NBC News reports the accident happened when he was attempting to dismount his bike on Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park, close to his beach home in Rehoboth, Delaware. He didn’t suffer any injuries.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Delaware State
Delaware Elections
Local
Delaware Government
Washington Examiner

Delaware denizen: Biden outpaces predecessors on vacation time

Ahead of another weekend trip to Delaware, President Joe Biden remains on pace to spend more time away from the White House than any of his recent predecessors. Biden will head to Rehoboth Beach on Thursday evening to one of the two homes he owns in his home state. He spent more than a quarter of his first year in office in Delaware, typically on weekends, and has continued that trend in year two.
DELAWARE STATE
UPI News

Capitol Police detain 7 staffers from Stephen Colbert show

June 18 (UPI) -- U.S. Capitol Police arrested seven staffers from the production team for CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert who were filming a comic segment with a salty canine puppet. Capitol Police arrested the seven people in a hallway of the Capitol building on Thursday night. Politico...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Biden spotted at Delaware beach after security scare

President Biden was spotted on a beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday afternoon. Fox News obtained a picture of Biden walking down the beach on Saturday afternoon around 3 p.m.,which was after a private aircraft entered restricted airspace near the president's beach house. Biden was taken to a nearby...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
CBS Boston

3 rescued from fire on 70-foot yacht off coast of New Hampshire

NEW CASTLE, New Hampshire -- A yacht in the water near Portsmouth, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday. Three people who were on the boat are safe, said New Hampshire State Police. The 70-foot vessel, called 'Elusive,' was in the Piscataqua River off New Castle. Photos of the ship on Saturday showed flames and dark plumes of smoke coming off it.  The Coast Guard, along with several agencies including New Hampshire State Police and the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the call around 4 p.m.Other boats were requested to leave the area while crews worked to put out the fire. The three people, a 67-year-old and 57-year-old from New Canaan, Connecticut, and a 33-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, and two family dogs were all forced to jump overboard. They were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore, said New Hampshire State Police. All three were taken to Portsmouth Hospital where they were treated and released. According to State Police, the boat eventually floated out of the harbor and got caught in the outgoing tide. Attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful and about two hours after the first call it take in the waters by Kittery, Maine. 
PORTSMOUTH, NH
BBC

In rare interview Biden says Americans 'really, really down'

In a rare interview, President Joe Biden has said Americans are "really, really down" as they grapple with soaring inflation after two years of a pandemic. He told the Associated Press the "need for mental health in America has skyrocketed". Mr Biden said he wanted Americans to "be confident. Because...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Bike
Fox News

Why Black Americans are leaving Biden in droves

It should come as no surprise that Black Americans are ditching the Biden administration in droves. The recent exodus of 21 Black staffers, which has been dubbed "Blaxit," should be a warning sign to Democrats that instead of playing the race card, they should tackle the issues that actually matter to Black Americans – starting with inflation and crime.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
NBC News

Biden’s economic handling hits rock bottom in new poll

WASHINGTON — If it’s Thursday ... The Jan. 6 committee argues how Donald Trump put Mike Pence’s life “in danger.” ... President Biden signs Ocean Shipping Reform Act into law . ... The Fed raises interest rates in biggest hike since 1994. ... Mudslinging starts in Nevada Senate general election, per NBC’s Natasha Korecki. ... Democrats play the blame-game after losing Texas-34 special. ... And the Daily Beast reports on yet another bombshell on Herschel Walker in Georgia Senate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Seacoast Current

What’s Open and Closed for Juneteenth in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts

For the first time on Monday, Juneteenth will be recognized as a federal holiday. This day commemorates June 19, 1865, when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to ensure that all enslaved people became free due to the Emancipation Proclamation. It celebrates the end of slavery at the closure of the Civil War, and is sometimes referred to as the nation's second Independence Day.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Kamala says abortion IS in line with Christianity: Baptist VP says there's 'nothing' about supporting abortion rights that requires Americans to 'abandon or change their faith'

Vice President Kamala Harris has argued that there is no conflict between religious faith and support for national protections for abortion, as the Supreme Court is poised to issue a major ruling that could curtail abortion rights. Harris, a practicing Baptist from a multi-faith family background, told reporters on Friday...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy