WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham has shared some unfortunate news on his official Facebook page in regard to his current health. The former WWWF Heavyweight Champion disclosed that he has some infections in his toes and that his surgeon must do some partial amputations. Graham noted that he will be offline for around two or three weeks as he recovers in between surgeries, which requires his full concentration to heal. He was hospitalized in December 2020 for an infection in his big toe.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO