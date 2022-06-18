ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

2 actors from Netflix series dead after van carrying cast, crew, crashes in Mexico

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Two actors on the Netflix series “The Chosen One” were killed and six other cast or crew members were injured after the van they were riding in crashed near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula.

Local media reported the crash occurred Thursday, and said the van flipped after running off the road in a desert area. The crew had apparently been working in the nearby Santa Rosalia area at the time.

The Baja California Department of Culture said Friday that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died.

Actor Ezra Miller accused of abuse, ‘cult-like’ behavior

Netflix’s “The Chosen One,” which IMDB also lists as “American Jesus,” is centered around a 12-year-old boy who “learns he’s the returned Jesus Christ, destined to save humankind,” according to Netflix. The series is based on a comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

According to casting calls, the series is being taped by an independent production company.

Deadline

Update: Production Suspended On Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’ After Two Actors Die, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Cast & Crew

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: More details have emerged from the accident that claimed the lives of two actors and injured two cast members and four crew members in Mexico while filming Netflix series The Chosen One. The production of the series has been temporarily paused by Redrum, the company running the filming. The accident occurred when the victims were in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport on June 16th. The injured cast and crew members are in stable condition. Netflix has not yet commented on the accident. SAG-AFTRA is looking into the accident. “SAG-AFTRA has been in...
NFL
The Independent

Netflix: Two actors from The Chosen One die in Mexico car crash

Two actors who are set to appear in a brand new Netflix show have been killed in a car accident.The cast members were filming The Chosen One, an adaptation of the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, when the crash occurred on Thursday (16 June).According to reports, the van they were in crashed near Mulegé, which is on the Baja California Sur.Local media said the vehicle flipped in a desert area and killed two actors, who the Baja California Department of Culture named as Raymundo Garduno Cruz and Juan Francisco Gonzalez Aguilar.The accident left six other...
GAMINGbible

Netflix Halts Production On Upcoming Show After Two Actors Killed

Netflix has issued a statement in response to the tragic accident that took place during production of its new Mark Millar show The Chosen One. Two actors, Raymundo Garduno (professionally known as Paco Mufote) and Juan Francisco Aguilar, were killed after a van connected to the production crashed in Mexico's Baja California peninsula last Thursday. Six other cast and crew members were reportedly injured during the accident, which is said to have occurred in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport.
NewsBreak
TODAY.com

2 cast members from Netflix series killed in van crash

Two cast members from the Netflix series "The Chosen One" were killed in Mexico after a vehicle accident Thursday. A van carrying actors and crew members from "The Chosen One" crashed while in transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, Netflix said. Two cast members died, and two other cast members and four crew members were injured but are in stable condition. The crash did not occur on set, Netflix said.
