TAMPA, Fla. — A mother and son are getting ready to move into a new home that is part of Phase II of the City of Tampa’s Infill Housing Program. Velina Glass and her son Chris, who has disabilities, were previously living in an apartment. Velina said their plan at first was to stay in their apartment before moving into their new home in August. Suddenly, like at many other apartment complexes, the rent went up.

TAMPA, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO