News: Four-Star Safety Maurice Williams Commits to LSU in 2024 Cycle

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePearland (Texas) Shadow Creek safety Maurice Williams announced his commitment to LSU Saturday afternoon, making him commit No. 1 in the class of 2024. The 6-foot-1, 190-pounder developed a strong relationship...

